Republican lawmakers are calling for an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.

“We have gotten an abundance of calls, contacts, constituent cases over the last 12 months,” said Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, who led a study committee last year on occupational licensing. “My office just for my Senate district has handled literally dozens of cases of people who are frustrated and trying to get licenses they qualify for.”

Pressure on DSPS has mounted as Republicans have refused to fully authorize the department’s requests for more staff during the past four years — even though the agency’s $62.5 million budget comes almost entirely from fees from 200-plus types of professional licenses and construction permitting, not taxpayer dollars.

In fact, the department — which oversees nearly half a million professional license holders — has amassed a $47 million surplus from those fees, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The surplus was $4.4 million a decade ago. But DSPS can’t use that money to pay for more staff or technology upgrades without legislative buy-in.

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee plans to hold a hearing and vote Tuesday on whether to have the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau review the department’s professional license processing program.

Many of the complaints involve the agency’s call center, where performance began to drop in 2017 under then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, according to data obtained by Wisconsin Watch through a public records request. The department data show just over half of all calls were “agent answered” in 2018. Former Secretary Laura Gutierrez did not respond to a request for comment.

The rate improved dramatically in the second half of 2022 after Evers used federal funding to hire an outside firm to increase the agency’s call center staff from six to 26. The department also switched to a new phone system with a higher capacity in December 2021, so fewer people now get a busy signal, which wasn’t logged as a call under the old system. A department spokesperson said that explains why the number of received calls under the new system nearly doubled to 400,000 in 2022.

The data show 36% of calls were answered in the first half of 2022, 71% of calls were answered in the second half and 98% of calls were answered in December. The new system makes it difficult to compare the data with previous years.

To further expedite applications, DSPS launched an online system, LicensE, in May to begin replacing decades-old systems and paper applications. A portal for professionals and the public to track applications online launched in December. The department expects to have all professions moved to the new system by the end of this year.

The Legislature has authorized $14.4 million for the technology update, and Evers allocated another $6 million in ARPA funds this past year. Its main system for internally tracking license applications had been in place since 1998, and system upgrades were discontinued a decade ago, according to agency testimony before the study committee.

“What I think we will get to when we’re fully automated is much faster turnaround times for most,” DSPS Assistant Deputy Secretary Jennifer Garrett told the committee in November. “Our average decision time now is 45 days, and that’s an average. We know there are many that are two days and many that are two months and longer. But we can move that average down lower if we are adequately staffed and when the platform is fully implemented.”

Starved of staff

Garrett also told study committee members the department has struggled to hire and retain license review and call center staff because of pay and working conditions. She said the agency had failed twice to recruit a lawyer to conduct legal reviews. But when the position was opened to remote work, DSPS hired an attorney from Green Bay, reducing the legal review time from nine weeks to six.

“Even with new technology and continuous efforts to improve efficiency, our volume of work routinely exceeds staff capacity and resources,” Hereth told the committee. “The bottom line is that we need more than efficiency to deliver the kind of service our applicants want and expect.”

Evers asked for a net increase of 20 full-time positions in the 2019-21 budget and 12 positions in the 2021-23 budget, but Republicans only authorized one new net position in each budget. The department has six fewer positions than it did when it was created in 2011 under Walker.

Department officials have asked for 70 new positions across the agency in their 2023-25 budget request. Evers is set to release his budget proposal on Feb. 15, and the Legislature is expected to make wholesale changes before final approval of the biennial budget later this summer.

‘People’s lives’

Change can’t come soon enough for Sara Wuorinen, 32, who first contacted DSPS in September 2021 to get licensed to be a substance abuse counselor and a mental health counselor in training in northern Wisconsin, which is struggling with a rise in suicides and drug overdoses. More than 16 months later, Wuorinen still doesn’t have the necessary license.

Wuorinen spent hours on hold with the department, faxed and mailed in application materials multiple times and logged conversations with 13 different department officials. She is licensed as an alcohol and drug counselor in Minnesota and has a 2020 master’s degree in rehabilitation and addiction counseling from St. Cloud State University. But Wuorinen found out months into the process she had to take additional classes at UW-Superior to qualify for her state license.

She said she moved to rural Wisconsin to qualify for up to $100,000 in student loan forgiveness, but the three-year commitment doesn’t start until she gets her Wisconsin license. Wuorinen took a lower-paying job at the clinic that hired her but went from living comfortably in Minnesota to visiting food pantries to make ends meet in Wisconsin. The experience has taken a toll on her mental and financial well-being.

“This experience has been so negative and so discouraging, it’s really defeating,” she told Wisconsin Watch. “I don’t think they realize that these are people’s lives — people’s livelihoods.”

Wants more data

Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, chair of the Assembly Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform, said in an interview the agency probably needs more positions. But Sortwell wants more data to support why the positions are necessary — especially in light of the new LicensE system, which should reduce the agency’s workload.

Sortwell primarily blames the agency’s problems on former DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim’s management as the agency faced COVID-related staffing challenges. Crim did not respond to a request for comment.

In announcing a list of nine bills the committee is recommending the Legislature take up this session, Stafsholt accused the agency of stonewalling and sending “misleading emails” to license applicants “rather than providing us with the information we requested.”

The nine bills would, among other things, require the department to post how long it takes to process each license on its website, increase renewal periods for some licenses from two to four years, allow more professionals from other states to obtain a temporary license during a department review and have Wisconsin join an interstate compact to recognize counselor credentials from participating states.

