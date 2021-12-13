GOP Sen. Bernier calls for Gableman to wrap up election probe

Republican Sen. Kathy Bernier on Monday called on former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman to conclude his GOP-ordered probe into Wisconsin's 2020 election "sooner rather than later."

Bernier, a former county elections clerk and chairperson of the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics, said the ongoing investigation and repeated questioning of the election's results only sow more doubt in democracy and lead to threats against state and local election officials.

“Mr. Gableman is coming to my county and I will attend that meeting along with my concealed carry permit to be perfectly honest because it keeps jazzing up the people who think they know what they’re talking about, and they don’t," Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said during a panel discussion at the Capitol building.

"I think my advice would be to have Mr. Gableman wrap up sooner rather than later, because the longer we keep this up … the more harm we’re going to do for Republicans," Bernier added.

Other participants in the discussion included Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel under former President Barack Obama, and Ben Ginsberg, who worked as campaign counsel for several high-profile GOP campaigns including former President George W. Bush and Mitt Romney.

Bauer and Ginsberg earlier this year created the Election Official Legal Defense Network, which provides legal assistance and advice to election officials facing challenges or threats.

Much of the panel's discussion focused on how ongoing audits and investigations into the 2020 election, paired with unfounded claims of fraud by those like former President Donald Trump, have led to harassment and threats directed at local and state election officials.

"Wisconsin has found itself really in the middle of a harmful and disturbing national trend that involves the intimidation of election officials — the people who are supposed to call balls and strikes in our elections," Ginsberg said.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos earlier this year to conduct the probe into how the election was conducted, last year said without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, though he has also said he has no intention of overturning the election's results.

Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds to Gableman's review and said earlier this year said the investigation, which was originally planned to be finished by the end of October, would likely carry over into next year.

“The easiest way to wrap up Special Counsel Gableman’s investigation is to get the Democrats to cooperate," Vos said in a statement Monday. "Instead, invoking McCarthyism has been their only motive, trying to discredit the investigation rather than finding ways to improve the system, and prevent fraud going forward.”

The former justice's probe has been slowed by multiple court battles over Gableman's efforts to hold private meetings with local elections officials and state elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe.

A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 23 on Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's request for a restraining order against Gableman's subpoena seeking a meeting with Wolfe. Last week, a Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time.

Gableman's investigation has largely focused on private election grants received by Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Gableman said last month he planned to also look into the Wisconsin Elections Commission's decision last year to waive the state's requirement to send special voting deputies to nursing homes. The commission voted in March 2020 to tell clerks they need not send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the pandemic.

Bernier, who has not joined some Republicans who have called for several members of the elections commission and Wolfe to resign, said more can be done to better administer elections in the state.

"The fact of the matter is that we’re to a point of dealing with facts and not fiction, these made up things that people do to jazz up the base is just despicable and I don’t think any elected legislator should ever play that game," Bernier said.

Bernier said one bill she currently is drafting would propose adding a seventh, nonpartisan seat to the six-member elections commission. One of the challenges the commission faced last year came in the form of split 3-3 votes on several issues, which resulted in a lack of guidance to local election officials.

