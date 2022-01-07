GOP Sen. Kathy Bernier not seeking another term this fall

Sen. Kathy Bernier, one of the only legislative Republicans to speak out against the GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin's 2020 election, will not seek another term this fall.

Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, announced Friday that she will not seek re-election after serving 12 years in the Legislature. She had previously served 13 years as a county elections clerk.

Bernier, who has said she received pushback from some Republicans for her criticism of the ongoing review being conducted by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, said the decision to not seek another term was her own.

“The choice to retire was a difficult one to make, but I have been contemplating this decision for some time now and I decided ‘now is the time,’” Bernier, 65, said in a statement. “As I go, I want to make it perfectly clear that no one has forced me out and politics has not played a role in my decision.”

Bernier, chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics, last month called on Gableman to wrap up his probe into the 2020 election "sooner rather than later," saying the repeated questioning of the election's results only serves to sow doubt in democracy and has led to threats against state and local election officials.

Gableman, who has been allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money for the ongoing review, said at a Chippewa County Republican Party event later that month that Bernier should resign from the Legislature.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said he is interested to see what information comes from Gableman's inquiry, but also pushed back against the former justice's comment

"It's definitely not helpful when Gableman calls on a sitting senator to resign," LeMahieu said. "That was really unfortunate."

Reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved. A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Bernier served eight years in the state Assembly before being elected to the Senate in 2018.

"Bernier hopes whoever takes her place continues her philosophy: Do the right thing because it is the right thing to do," according to a statement. "Kathy believes when our elected representatives put good policy above politics, we are all better off. That is what she has always tried to do."

The 23rd Senate District includes Chippewa County, as well as pats of Clark, Eau Claire, Dunn, Marathon, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.

Bernier said she plans to spend the next years "traveling, creating art, and most importantly spending more time with family, a true source of joy in her life."

“My grandchildren are growing up so fast,” Bernier said. “I want to spend as much time as possible with them.”

She also said she expects to pursue future opportunities to serve her community and state in a part-time capacity.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0