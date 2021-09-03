GOP state senator chides UW-Whitewater instructor's extra credit for COVID-19 vaccination

UW-Whitewater is not requiring students, faculty or staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition of enrollment or employment, but Henderson said he encourages all members of the campus community to get vaccinated and report their vaccination status to the university.

"I’m committed to providing the best learning environment possible at UW-Whitewater, and a healthy community is a necessary condition for that environment to be present," Henderson said.

Nass in recent weeks has heavily criticized university COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and wants to sue UW System to control such policies.

Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, who serves on the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, for which Nass is co-chair, slammed Nass for "aiding and abetting the spread of COVID" and called for universities to mandate vaccinations.

"Everyone has the right to be safe in their school and workplace," Roys said in a statement. "Faculty should not have to resort to creative ideas to promote safety if UW-Whitewater’s administration would follow the lead of hundreds of other colleges and universities to make vaccines mandatory for all students, faculty and staff."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0