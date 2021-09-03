GOP state senator chides UW-Whitewater instructor's extra credit for COVID-19 vaccination

A Republican state senator Friday condemned UW-Whitewater for reports of some of its faculty members offering students incentives for COVID-19 vaccination, such as extra credit.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, wrote to UW-Whitewater interim Chancellor James Henderson objecting to any university faculty using, in his view, pressure tactics on UW-Whitewater students or treating students differently based on COVID-19 vaccination status.
"All of the parents and students that have contacted me are fearful of retribution from faculty and officials if they raise objections to this improper treatment at UW-Whitewater over COVID-19 vaccination status," Nass said. "I must share with you my strong objections to any faculty member or official targeting unvaccinated students for pressure tactics or differential treatment based on vaccination status."
Specifically, Nass said he has received reports of faculty implying vaccination is required, and in other instances, of faculty offering extra credit to get students to disclose their vaccination status. In one excerpt of a class syllabus Nass' office provided to the Wisconsin State Journal, an instructor offered 35 extra points to students who reported their vaccination status to the university by Oct. 15.
In outlining the extra credit opportunity, the instructor referenced a new University of Wisconsin System vaccination incentive. It makes eligible all UW System students, except those from UW-Madison or fully online, who are vaccinated and report their vaccination status to their university, to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each when their campus reaches a 70% vaccination rate.
Nass said another student shared that a faculty member implied to students that not disclosing their COVID-19 vaccination status would mean that instructor would treat those students the same as unvaccinated students.
Nass' office declined to provide the names of the instructors offering vaccine incentives in order to protect the identity of the students.
In a response to Nass, Henderson said the university is looking into his concerns, and underscored the option for students to report grievances or appeal academic decisions. He said it is his expectation that all students are treated equally in the classroom, and that the university has a face mask policy for those on campus regardless of vaccination status.
UW-Whitewater is not requiring students, faculty or staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition of enrollment or employment, but Henderson said he encourages all members of the campus community to get vaccinated and report their vaccination status to the university.
"I’m committed to providing the best learning environment possible at UW-Whitewater, and a healthy community is a necessary condition for that environment to be present," Henderson said.
Nass in recent weeks has heavily criticized university COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and wants to sue UW System to control such policies.
Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, who serves on the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, for which Nass is co-chair, slammed Nass for "aiding and abetting the spread of COVID" and called for universities to mandate vaccinations.
"Everyone has the right to be safe in their school and workplace," Roys said in a statement. "Faculty should not have to resort to creative ideas to promote safety if UW-Whitewater’s administration would follow the lead of hundreds of other colleges and universities to make vaccines mandatory for all students, faculty and staff."