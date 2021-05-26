Gov. Tony Evers' administration imagines future with less office space, more remote work

Gov. Tony Evers' administration released new long term guidance on Wednesday that envisions a future where more state employees are working from home and the state's real estate portfolio is a bit smaller.
The Department of Administration's "Vision 2030" strategic plan also anticipates moving the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, currently located at the top of State Street, to a new site bounded by the 200 blocks of East Washington Avenue and East Main Street, and 10 blocks of South Butler and Webster streets, that would also house a new $120 million Wisconsin Historical Society Museum and the Department of Workforce Development and other state facilities.
The redevelopment would require the demolition of the four-story, 271,493-square-foot General Executive Facility, or GEF 1, which was built in 1971-72 in the Brutalist style and has housed the Department of Children and Families, Workforce Development and a parking garage.
The proposal, which would need to be approved through the state's capital budget process over the next several years, is part of the Evers' administration's vision of consolidating state office spaces, reducing the state's physical footprint and increasing remote work opportunities, a crucial option for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of that plan, Evers wants to decrease overall office space in state facilities by 10% over the next decade through lease consolidations and a reduction in the number of state-owned facilities. The plan could ultimately mean the sale of the downtown office buildings that house the Department of Administration and Department of Health Services, which would be consolidated on a new site that would also house the Departments of Natural Resources, Public Instruction and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.
The administration also wants to lessen Madison's central role in state government. By 2030, the administration wants to increase the number of state employees living outside of the city of Madison by at least 5%, a goal DOA thinks is attainable by offering permanent work-from-home options when conditions allow.
"When it comes down to it, we really have a generational opportunity," DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said in an interview. "It really is based on lessons learned over the last year, but informed by what's gone on over the last decade in state government so we can really look at how do we shape the next couple of decades in a way that provides more efficient service delivery, shrinks the state's real estate footprint, provides opportunity for additional economic development in places around the state, and also enables the state workforce to look and feel more like the state."
DOA says the strategic framework is meant to address four key challenges that have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic: aging infrastructure, aging state workers, limitations on talent attraction and a need to adapt to the digital age.
Redeveloping and consolidating state office space, DOA says, will address the hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance on state-owned buildings, especially in downtown Madison.
Maintaining work-from-home options, the administration figures, would help address all four key challenge areas. It would lessen the need for state office space, help attract younger workers who crave the option, allow for more recruitment of employees outside of Madison, and align the state with digital priorities.
"As an employer, we would be burying our head in the sand if we didn’t recognize that remote work is something that is here to stay," Brennan said. "If we’re going to continue to attract and retain the type of people who we want in state service who are dedicated to the mission that we have, we’re going to make sure that we can fold some of that opportunity for remote work and for flexible work into our operations moving forward for the next two years, for the next decade and beyond that.
Brennan said the administration will continue to work to allow work-from-home options, which will likely entail a mix of in-person work and remote work, although each state agency will have the ultimate say on what's possible for their employees.
The administration has already taken steps to begin permanently incorporating work-from-home as an option going forward. In recent guidance, DOA directed agencies to develop plans for the transition to normal operations that build upon the positive changes that have occurred during the last year.
As part of those transition plans, Brennan said state agencies are assessing their work-from-home capabilities for normal operations.
The plan to incorporate work-from-home on an ongoing basis could lead to a run-in with Republicans, who have already passed legislation Evers vetoed that would have required state employees to return to in-person work.
In the short term, the strategic long-term plan would require $4 million from the Building Trust Fund to support planning for the complex that would house the Wisconsin Historical Society and Veterans Museums and DWD, and committing $164 million in the state's capital budget process to begin the construction of a new Milwaukee State Office Building and parking structure.
