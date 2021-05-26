Gov. Tony Evers' administration imagines future with less office space, more remote work

Maintaining work-from-home options, the administration figures, would help address all four key challenge areas. It would lessen the need for state office space, help attract younger workers who crave the option, allow for more recruitment of employees outside of Madison, and align the state with digital priorities.

"As an employer, we would be burying our head in the sand if we didn’t recognize that remote work is something that is here to stay," Brennan said. "If we’re going to continue to attract and retain the type of people who we want in state service who are dedicated to the mission that we have, we’re going to make sure that we can fold some of that opportunity for remote work and for flexible work into our operations moving forward for the next two years, for the next decade and beyond that.

Brennan said the administration will continue to work to allow work-from-home options, which will likely entail a mix of in-person work and remote work, although each state agency will have the ultimate say on what's possible for their employees.