Gov. Tony Evers allocates $50 million in federal funds to farmers, agriculture industry

The new funds will be administered through DATCP and the state Department of Revenue, with applications expected to open later this year following the fall harvest.

All told, Evers has announced planned allocations of more than $4.5 billion in federal coronavirus funds provided to the state through multiple stimulus packages. Of those funds, more than $2 billion has been spent on state emergency response efforts, public health measures and economic support programs.

As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, due in large part to the more contagious delta variant, Evers has allocated an additional $525 million in ARPA funds for pandemic response measures and has another $400 million held in a reserve fund if additional health and workforce issues arise amid the pandemic, according to a statement issued Monday.

Other announced or planned ARPA allocations include $200 million for infrastructure projects such as broadband expansion, $650 million in small-business grants, just over $100 million for the tourism industry, $130 million for workforce and unemployment programs and $510 million for economic recovery programs.