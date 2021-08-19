Gov. Tony Evers allocates $50 million in federal funds to farmers, agriculture industry

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced an additional $50 million in federal coronavirus relief money would be allocated to Wisconsin farmers and the state’s agricultural industry.
The $50 million, which will mark the second round of federal funding disbursed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program following a $50 million distribution in May 2020, comes from American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated to the state earlier this year. As governor, Evers, who is seeking reelection next year, has sole discretion over the federal funds.
“There’s no question Wisconsin farmers are some of the strongest, most resilient folks in the state, but the last year brought on unique and unprecedented challenges — challenges many of them are still grappling with,” Evers said in a statement. “They’ve always had our back, and now we need to have theirs.”
Despite facing low commodity prices in recent years, in addition to challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin’s agriculture industry contributes nearly $105 billion annually to the state’s economy and supports more than 435,000 jobs, according to information provided by Evers’ administration.
“These timely payments will make a real difference for our farmers, and they are unrestricted, so recipients across Wisconsin can use the money where it is needed most or make up for losses,” said Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski.
The new funds will be administered through DATCP and the state Department of Revenue, with applications expected to open later this year following the fall harvest.
All told, Evers has announced planned allocations of more than $4.5 billion in federal coronavirus funds provided to the state through multiple stimulus packages. Of those funds, more than $2 billion has been spent on state emergency response efforts, public health measures and economic support programs.
As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, due in large part to the more contagious delta variant, Evers has allocated an additional $525 million in ARPA funds for pandemic response measures and has another $400 million held in a reserve fund if additional health and workforce issues arise amid the pandemic, according to a statement issued Monday.
Other announced or planned ARPA allocations include $200 million for infrastructure projects such as broadband expansion, $650 million in small-business grants, just over $100 million for the tourism industry, $130 million for workforce and unemployment programs and $510 million for economic recovery programs.
“Over the last 18 months, we’ve made critical investments to get help to those who need it, get shots in arms and put our state and our economy in the best position to recover and bounce back from this pandemic,” Evers said Monday. “Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is an essential part of putting this pandemic behind us as we work to make key investments that will not only support our state’s continued economic recovery but build the future we want for our state.”