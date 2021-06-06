Gov. Tony Evers announces 2022 reelection bid at state convention

In an expected move, Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday announced his bid for reelection at his party’s annual convention online, officially kicking off a gubernatorial race that will put the state Democratic Party, emboldened by a recent presidential victory, to the test.

The midterm elections about 1½ years away will present a significant challenge for the party, which will face the stark realities of off-year elections, when the party not in the White House tends to pick up seats.

In announcing his bid for 2022, Evers coined himself “the real education governor” and underscored the high stakes of the election, listing off a litany of Democratic priorities, such as protecting a woman’s right to an abortion, safeguarding protections for preexisting conditions in health care, acknowledging climate change and defending American democracy.

Before winning election as governor, Evers served as the state superintendent and knocked former Republican Gov. Scott Walker for coining himself as a “pro-education governor” during his unsuccessful reelection bid in 2018.

“Wisconsin, I’m in. I’m running for re-election,” Evers said. “We’ve accomplished a lot in the last few years, but we’re just getting started. We have more work to do, together.