Gov. Tony Evers announces $50 million to address public safety, court shortages

Police agencies across the state, the state public defender's office and other agencies statewide will receive over $50 million to mitigate public safety issues and address workforce shortages, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

The grants cap off a legislative session that saw Republicans scrutinize the criminal justice system and what they considered to be Evers' inability to address its shortcomings. They also come as Evers' Republican gubernatorial opponents call for tough-on-crime policies.

The grants, which use federal funds allotted for the COVID-19 pandemic response, are separate from Republican-authored bills also calling for Evers to divert federal COVID-9 funds to address police shortages and recruitment challenges. Evers in the past has vetoed bills that would use federal COVID-19 funds.

About $19 million of the grant money will be used to provide an allocation of at least $7,000 to every local and tribal law enforcement agency in Wisconsin. The Dane County Sheriff's Office will receive around $335,000, and the Madison Police Department will receive about $834,000. With that money, agencies can address training, recruitment bonuses and technology investments.

"Violence is not a foregone conclusion," Evers said in a statement. "It is not inevitable. There is more we can do, and this is another public health crisis that deserves our attention and our action."

Wisconsin homeowner aid program removes racial component after facing challenge

The biggest share of the money — about $20 million — will go to Milwaukee County and city. About 75% of that money will be used to address court backlogs by increasing the number of cases city and county departments can address at once.

The rest of the money will allow for more mental health clinicians to work in Milwaukee's 911 center, pretrial GPS supervision to be staffed 24 hours a day and formalize Milwaukee County's Mental Health Treatment court, among other things.

Gableman to rehash his review at event featuring clerk indicted for election tampering

"This funding will help the Milwaukee County justice system implement a broad-based plan to address a number of complex issues created by the pandemic," Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler said in a statement. "This is a great example of the different branches of government working together at the state and local level to address problems that none of us could address as effectively working alone.” 

The state public defender's office is set to receive $5.5 million to establish teams that travel to the places in Wisconsin where their attention is most necessary to reduce court backlogs.

"The SPD appreciates the resources being provided to Milwaukee," state public defender's office spokesperson Willy Medina said in a statement. "We will monitor the effect of adding additional prosecutorial resources outside of Milwaukee to provide feedback on whether additional resources are warranted.”

Another $5.7 million will go toward filling and creating Assistant District Attorney positions. The State Crime Lab will receive $5 million to outsource controlled substance and DNA testing and training for firearm examiners.

In a statement, Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, pointed out that Evers vetoed a bill, SB 119, that would have penalized local governments that attempt to defund local police departments.

“Now, months from an election he is giving communities pennies on the dollar to correct the harm he has caused," he said. "While more money for policing is almost always good, nothing Governor Evers has proposed will stop the crime epidemic across the state."

Wisconsin Senate approves moving juveniles out of Lincoln Hills, slate of education bills

One of the grants — $1 million for the Wisconsin Technical College System to support part-time police academy programs — is similar to a Republican-authored bill, AB 836, that passed both chambers. Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, who authored the bill, noted twice in March that Evers had yet to take action on the bill.

That bill has yet to be sent to Evers' desk. In February, the technical college system in a statement took issue with bill language requiring two technical college boards to establish a program, and asked the authors to revise the bill to instead permit the colleges to opt in. The final bill language still has the two-school requirement.

In a statement following the grants, Jacque said his bill prompted Evers to use federal COVID-19 funds for local police.

“The Governor has total control of how these federal ARPA dollars are spent,” Sen. Jacque said. “I’m glad he finally received the message sent to him by the State Legislature and the President.” 

