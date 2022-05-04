Gov. Tony Evers appoints 3 to UW System Board of Regents, widening majority

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday appointed three new members to the UW System Board of Regents, further strengthening the Democratic governor's majority of appointees on the 18-member board that passes policies and rules for the University of Wisconsin System campuses.

Evers' appointments include Eau Claire lawyer and former Democratic state Rep. Dana Wachs, UW-Parkside student Jennifer Staton and Angela Adams, the chief communications and diversity officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago. Both Wachs and Adams have been appointed to seven-year terms for seats previously held by regents appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, while Staton replaces a different Evers-appointed student on the board for a two-year term.

“From serving in the Legislature and our communities to serving in our armed forces, the wide-ranging experiences that these folks hold will be invaluable to the overall governance of the UW System, and I’m honored to be appointing them to the Board of Regents," Evers said in a statement.

The appointees fill the seats of three former appointees, whose terms expired earlier this month. Those regents include Michael M. Grebe, the chief legal counsel for Aurora Health Care, Andrew Petersen, senior vice president of corporate affairs for TDS Telecom, and Corey Saffold, the director of school safety and security for the Verona Area School District.

Petersen joined the board in 2013 as the Technical College System representative. Both he and Grebe were appointed by Walker in 2015. Evers appointed Staton to fill the non-traditional student member representation previously held by Saffold, who Evers appointed in 2020.

The appointments are effective immediately but still subject to Senate confirmation — an action the Republican-controlled chamber has chosen not to do for seven of Evers' nine other appointees serving as Regents. The lack of confirmation sets up a scenario where, if the GOP wins the governor's race this fall, the new governor could replace all of Evers' appointees with their own and seize control of the board more quickly.

Some of Evers' appointees for two other state boards, the Natural Resources Board and the Technical College System Board, have been unable to serve because Walker appointees refuse to vacate their seats despite their terms expiring last May. The Walker appointees have said state law allows them to serve until the Senate confirms their successor.

But that won't happen on the UW Board of Regents.

Petersen confirmed he plans to step down from the board and allow his successor to serve.

“Nine years is an awfully long time to work and volunteer,” he said in a Wednesday phone call. “It’s been an honor.”

Petersen's tenure included two years as the board's vice president and two years as president. He was involved in making significant changes to tenure policy and the search committee process, as well as leading the board during the pandemic. He was also instrumental in recruiting former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson to lead the System after a presidential search that he led failed in 2020.

Grebe said in an email that his term ended May 1 and he wished the incoming Regents well in leading the System forward.

Evers now has 11 appointees on the board, while another five were appointed by Walker.

Wachs has practiced law since 1985 and is currently a partner at Gingras, Thomsen, & Wachs LLP, where he focuses on personal injury, medical malpractice and product liability cases. He served in the state Assembly from 2013-2019 and briefly ran for governor in 2018 before dropping out and backing Evers.

Staton is pursuing a major in applied health sciences with a pre-physician assistant concentration, a minor in biology, and a certificate in community-based learning. She served in the U.S. Army in various roles from 2007-14, including as a combat medic while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Before her work with Goodwill, Adams spent time in various nonprofit and corporate leadership roles, including with Ascension Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Pfizer. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida A&M University and a master’s in strategic communication and leadership from Seton Hall University.

State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed reporting.

