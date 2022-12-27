Gov. Tony Evers appoints Adam Payne to serve as DNR secretary

Longtime Sheboygan County administrator Adam Payne will serve as Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources’ next secretary, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

Payne will assume his position on Jan. 3, 2023, Evers announced. Payne will replace Preston Cole, whom Evers announced in November would retire after 35 years in public service.

“He is an outdoorsman, a conservationist, and has been a strong, successful leader for Sheboygan County,” Evers said in a statement about Payne. “I know he will bring that same dedication and spirit of service to this role as secretary.”

Payne was the executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association before becoming a county administrator. He also served at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from 1990 to 1995.

“I look forward to working with a strong and diverse team of DNR staff, the Board and its many partners and stakeholders to problem-solve, protect, and enhance our natural resources for people today and for generations to come,” Payne said.

As county administrator, Payne led the county to clean up the Sheboygan River and Harbor and preserve over 300 acres of undeveloped shoreline along Lake Michigan, according to the press release announcing his appointment.

Payne will become head of the DNR as Evers clashes with the state Senate over the chamber’s unwillingness to confirm some of his appointees, including on the DNR board. Payne’s appointment is subject to approval by the Senate, though he can serve in his role without the chamber’s approval.

The landscape between Evers and the Senate may change with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Evers on speaking terms and appearing more willing to compromise than they did during the governor’s first term.

Just last week, Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist who served on the board, stepped down over a year after his term ended. Appointed by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015, Prehn held on as the state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that political appointees can stay past their terms if a successor hasn’t been confirmed.

“It is time for the state legislators to act on Governor Evers nomination as soon as practical and it is now time for me to move on,” Prehn said in his resignation letter, according to The Associated Press.

LeMahieu said earlier this month that Evers’ appointments will go through the committee process to determine which, if any, will come to the Senate floor for a full vote, but wouldn’t commit to anything further.

“I think some of the governor’s recent appointments have seemed a little more politically charged than at the beginning of his session,” LeMahieu added, without being specific. “That definitely doesn’t help in an area like the DNR.”