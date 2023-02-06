Dr. Joan Prince, who previously served as vice chancellor of Global Inclusion and Engagement at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has been appointed to the UW-System Board of Regents, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.
Prince, a nationally renowned equity advocate who in 2021 retired from her alma mater UW-Milwaukee after more than 20 years, has been appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former regent Tracey Klein on the 18-member board that passes policies and rules for the UW System campuses.
With four degrees from UW-Milwaukee, Prince "has an impressive and trailblazing career," Evers said in a statement announcing her appointment.
“From working on her doctorate to her time as an associate professor and vice chancellor to serving at the United Nations, she will bring a wealth of experience and insights to the board and a deep appreciation for the work of students, faculty and staff across the system," Evers added.
People are also reading…
A Milwaukee native, Prince was the first African American to hold undergraduate and graduate degrees in clinical laboratory medicine with a specialty in flow cytometry and hematology and a doctorate in medical science education from UW-Milwaukee.
In addition to spending more than two decades as the school's vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement, Prince was nominated in 2012 by President Barack Obama to the United Nations General Assembly as a public delegate. Prince also served as a member of the 2013 U.S. delegation to the Commission on the Status of Women and served on the civic nonpartisan board of the host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
“After having the privilege and honor of receiving four degrees from the University of Wisconsin System, I know firsthand the level of academic excellence as well as the life-changing impact that this distinguished institution has on all that pass through its doors,” Prince said.
Prince's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
Now in his second term, several of Evers' appointees, including some on the UW Board of Regents, remain unconfirmed
All of the regents appointees are serving and casting votes in an unofficial capacity.
The state Supreme Court ruled last year that political appointees can stay past their terms if a successor hasn't been confirmed.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.