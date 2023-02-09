In the lead up to his budget unveiling next week, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday said his next two-year spending plan proposal will include a call for increased spending on services for Wisconsin's more than 300,0001 veterans.

Evers will formally introduce his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal on Feb. 15, but on Tuesday teased his upcoming request for increased state spending on a variety of services geared toward veterans including efforts to boost employment, education, housing and mental health services.

Evers' proposal follows work completed last year by the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity, which the governor announced in his 2022 State of the State address. The commission in September identified gaps in existing services for veterans and underscored the need for expanded access to higher education and job training, increased mental and behavioral health support and substance abuse and disorder treatment and more spending to address housing insecurity, the governor said in a statement.

"Now, we’re continuing that good work in the upcoming biennial budget by proposing continued investment in various innovative initiatives to ensure the state is equipped to meet the needs of our veteran community and help them build strong, lasting success," Evers said.

Some of the measures in Evers' upcoming budget proposal:

$500,000 in general purpose revenue to evaluate post-9/11 veteran needs related to increased deployment, higher survival rates and long-term skilled nursing.

Require the state Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) to explore expansion at all Veterans Housing and Recovery Program sites.

Additional funding to create a master plan for the state Veterans Home at King, located in Waupaca County, to provide better service and more spending to address ongoing needs at Wisconsin's three state-run veteran homes.

$6.7 million to DVA to support add-ons for several nursing classifications.

Double funding to County and Tribal Veterans Services offices.

$2.8 million over the biennium to University of Wisconsin System campuses to provide services tailored to veterans, military personnel and their families.

Expanded eligibility for the Veterans and Surviving Spouses Property Tax Credit.

Create a veteran rental assistance program to be funded by $2 million over the biennium.

$900,000 over the biennium to assist employers that hire veterans who are transitioning into civilian life.

Establish Veterans Day as a state holiday. Wisconsin is the only state that does not observe the day as a state holiday, according to the governor's office.

Evers will unveil his formal budget request on Feb. 15. From there, the Republican-controlled budget committee will rewrite the document before sending it back to the governor.

State lawmakers enter the budget process with a more than $7 billion state surplus, which provides the opportunity to address calls for tax cuts, as well as increased spending on state services and programs.

Evers provided a teaser to his upcoming budget proposal in his State of the State Address last month. Republicans have supported some of the measures proposed by the Democratic governor, but also lambasted the address for its level of spending.

The top priority among GOP leaders in the state Legislature this coming budget session is on tax cuts, such as the 3.25% flat income tax proposal unveiled earlier this year by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. Evers, who has signaled he would almost certainly veto a flat tax, has pushed for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.

