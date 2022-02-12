Gov. Tony Evers campaigns on 'kitchen table issues,' unfinished business in re-election bid

As Tony Evers looks to secure a second term in Wisconsin's executive office in November, the Democratic governor said he plans to focus on the "kitchen table issues" that helped him unseat former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

Evers has touted the accomplishments of his first three years, such as increased spending on roads and education, points he'll be sure to address in his State of the State address on Tuesday. But Republicans, who have clashed with Evers since before he even took office, scoff at the idea of him taking credit for other policy items like tax cuts they wrote into the most recent state budget. Evers has also acknowledged unfulfilled promises from his 2018 campaign, including expanding Medicaid and raising the state's minimum wage.

As he did in 2018, Evers has again positioned himself as a pragmatic centrist with hopes of bucking historical trends that often spell midterm challenges for the party in presidential power. That effort could be aided by a contested GOP primary in August — a battle that's already been joined by former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and anti-establishment candidates Rep. Timothy Ramthun and Kevin Nicholson — that may spell division among Republicans.

"Wisconsin is a Midwestern state, people have Midwestern values. They are kitchen table issues and they are around our roads, bridges, infrastructure, broadband, education, health care," Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal last week. "There’s all sorts of other issues on the outside, in the fringes of our political world, on both sides. But at the end of the day, there are some really basic things that the people of Wisconsin care about. We have to meet the needs of the people of Wisconsin, period."

Evers can point to some promises kept, including his repeated push during his first campaign to "fix the damn roads." The governor's first budget included almost $400 million in new funding for roads, though Republicans scrapped his plan to fund it by raising the state fuel tax and instead boosted vehicle title and registration fees. His second budget provided another $100 million in one-time funding for local road improvements. All told, Evers can claim to have repaired more than 1,700 miles of roads and more than 1,200 bridges.

One of the 70-year-old former state superintendent's biggest campaign promises was to return the state's commitment to fund two-thirds of the total cost of K-12 schools.

The $87.3 billion 2021-23 budget signed by Evers last summer includes more than $100 million in additional education spending and funds two-thirds of the cost of public schools, though it achieves that by largely cutting property taxes — a caveat Evers acknowledged needs to be addressed. Evers also announced when he signed the budget the allocation of another $100 million in federal stimulus funds for schools to use as needed.

And he's succeeded in expanding high-speed internet in the state, including more than $170 million in broadband expansion grants over the last two budgets, as well as additional funding through federal pandemic relief dollars. Those efforts have brought broadband to more than 300,000 homes and businesses, Evers said.

The governor also promised to cut income taxes by 10% for individuals making up to $100,000 and families making up to $150,000 in his first budget as governor. The 2021-23 biennial budget includes more than $2 billion in income tax cuts, though almost 74% of the cut will go toward individuals making $100,000 or more.

Republicans have criticized the governor — who had initially called for $1 billion in tax increases, mostly on the wealthy and businesses — for taking credit for cuts they added thanks to record surplus projections.

"The only goals that Gov. Evers has delivered on are the ones that Republicans did for him,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said. "I think it’s an example of doing a group project in college and two or three people doing all the work and the ones who didn’t do any of the work taking credit for the final product.”

Asked about the claim, Evers just noted: "I signed the budget, simple as that. If I sign a budget it means I agree with it."

"Great, Republicans can take credit too, who the hell cares?" Evers said. "We’ve gotten taxpayers the cut that they needed and I feel good about that.”

Other campaign promises like increasing the state's minimum wage, expanding background checks for firearm sales and repealing components of Walker's Act 10 by restoring collective bargaining rights for most public employees have failed to gain traction in the GOP-led Legislature.

2022 campaign

Evers acknowledged his reelection campaign will focus on "unfilled promises" like increased education spending, marijuana legalization and Medicaid expansion — proposals that have also faced headway in the GOP-controlled Legislature — but he added, "at the end of the day we're going to be running on what we've accomplished."

If Evers is elected to a second term, the yawning gap between the Democratic governor and Republicans who control the state Assembly and Senate is likely to remain. Several GOP leaders have said they rarely speak with the governor. Vos cited in particular the strain following Evers' refusal to identify the staffer who secretly recorded a phone conversation between the governor, Vos and former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in early 2020.

"If you make a mistake, you usually admit it, deal with the problem and move on. He's refused to even do that," Vos said. "So I think he's not only disingenuous, but he's not trustworthy."

On the campaign trail, Evers also plans to highlight how he amended the state's economic development deal with Foxconn, dropped the state's involvement in a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act and handled the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through the state's vaccination efforts and use of federal stimulus funds. But Republicans have taken aim at the governor for his efforts to shut down businesses early in the pandemic to prevent the disease's spread, keeping schools closed and the state's challenges getting unemployment benefits to out-of-work residents early in the pandemic.

Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said he expects the economy, workforce shortages, inflation and public safety to be top-of-mind for voters this coming fall.

"I just don’t know what issues this governor has to stand on at this point," Jefferson said. "We have the issues on our side. The governor has a terrible track record on all of them."

Another key talking point among Republicans has been Evers' response to the 2020 Kenosha riots after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by a while police officer. Evers' office has said it "met every request the city and county of Kenosha asked us" during the unrest, but Republicans have faulted the governor for not responding more quickly and with more force.

There were 125 National Guardsmen on the ground in Kenosha on the second night of protests. By the third night — when Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two — the Guard's presence had doubled to 250. There were 2,000 Guard members in the community by the fifth night of riots, when multiple businesses were burned and looted.

Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler said voters should also keep in mind the measures that don't get past the governor's desk. Evers has vetoed dozens of Republican-authored measures in the current session alone, including restrictions on abortion, voting and what teachers could say in the classroom about systemic racism.

"Voters have seen that when it comes to protecting their rights, from the right to vote, the right to reproductive health care, to attacks on schools, the governor is a brick wall," Wikler said.

Democratic strategist Mike Tate said Evers' record will likely be a factor for some voters this fall. But, he said, Evers' success would more likely hinge on whether he's seen as championing what the average voter wants — and on the governor's laid-back demeanor.

“Focusing on kitchen table issues isn’t just smart political strategy, but it is because Tony Evers eats at a kitchen table and not some backroom in a restaurant," Tate said.

And though midterms are historically dangerous to the party in the White House, an October Marquette Law School Poll found voters had a bleak view of incumbents on both sides of the aisle, including Evers and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seeking another term this fall.

“I think running against incumbents would be a really useful strategy for anybody, regardless of what party they’re in right now," said Marquette poll director Charles Franklin.

Heated GOP primary

Evers could also benefit from an already heated GOP primary between Kleefisch, who served eight years as lieutenant governor under Walker, and Nicholson, a business consultant who has dubbed himself an anti-establishment candidate and has already taken shots at Vos and Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow. Ramthun, a Trump enthusiast who has continued to challenge the 2020 election results and is already calling for a "full forensic audit" of the results of the next election, formally joined the race Saturday.

Vos, who had previously encouraged Nicholson not to run for governor, has not made an endorsement in the race but has said Kleefisch offers the best chance to defeat Evers.

Vos said GOP gubernatorial candidates need to avoid political infighting, which has the potential to drum up primary voters but at the same time can alienate candidates from more moderate general election voters.

“I think there are a lot of ideas that we should be talking about that appeal to a broad swath of people and I feel like some are appealing only to a small segment of our base and that is worrisome to me as we go to the general,” Vos said.

Jefferson said the state Republican Party plans to hold endorsement votes in late May but will ultimately get behind whoever voters choose in the Aug. 9 primary. He added a competitive primary has the potential to create a stronger candidate, like it did for Walker, who defeated fellow Republican Mark Neumann leading up to his November 2010 victory over then-Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

"I don’t think we need to shy away from a competitive primary, but we will ask our candidates to talk positively about their message and we know they will be drawing contrasts with each other, but we also want to see a clean race," Jefferson said.

