Gov. Tony Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money, a move he announced Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall.

Evers, a Democrat up for reelection in November, said the money would help schools keep and retain teachers and ensure that the student-to-teacher ratio doesn't increase. Districts across the state, including the two largest in Milwaukee and Madison, have reported high numbers of unfilled teaching slots heading into the year.

"These investments will go toward making sure our kids have the resources and support to get caught up and be successful both in and out of the classroom," Evers said in a statement.

Madison School District officials have repeatedly said they don't want to use one-time COVID relief funding for salaries and other ongoing expenses, because that risks creating a fiscal cliff once the dollars expire.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds called the governor's announcement "a step in the right direction." Asked whether the district planned to use the additional money to hire more staff or provide raises, he said, "we have not had adequate time to determine how it will be used."

Evers said the one-time federal funds can be used through the end of 2026, allowing schools to spread out those dollars over multiple years. That's been the case with other COVID relief money as well, with use-by dates that vary depending on the program.

"Well, the good news around the large piece — the $75 million that we’re releasing for schools — that can be used through 2026,” Evers said. “So, if any school district wants to avoid that cliff, they can spread that out over a number of years or they may have immediate needs. That’s why we’re leaving it up to the school districts.”

On Monday, the Madison School Board approved a $2-per-hour raise for education assistants, but has a meeting scheduled for next month aimed at finding a way to provide the full $5-per-hour increase those staff have asked for. Teachers received a base-wage increase of 3% last month, but had asked for a 4.7% increase — the annual inflationary amount and the maximum allowed in bargaining under state law. Base-wage increases don't include raises teachers routinely get for seniority and degree-attainment.

A spokeswoman for Republican Tim Michels, who is challenging Evers, accused Evers — a former teacher, principal, school administrator and state education secretary — of handing out the money "so he can pretend to care about education."

"No amount of federal COVID aid can paper over Evers' record of denying parents rights, refusing to reopen schools, vetoing curriculum transparency and standing by as education standards plummet across the state," said Michels spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

Evers has repeatedly clashed with the Republican-controlled Legislature on education issues, vetoing bills this year that would have broken up the Milwaukee school district and made private voucher schools available to everyone. Republicans have also faulted Evers for not forcing schools to open earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislature has rejected multiple calls from Evers to increase education spending.

The $90 million Evers announced Tuesday comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will be distributed to public school districts and independent charter schools on a per-student basis. It will amount to nearly $100 in funding per student, the governor's office said.

The bulk of the money — about $75 million — will be directed toward hiring more staff and addressing other issues caused by rising costs and national inflation, Evers' office said. The remaining $15 million is directed toward mental health services.

The money is on top of $110 million in federal pandemic relief funds that Evers gave to schools in 2021.

The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.