Gov. Tony Evers expresses support for mandatory teacher vaccinations

“I’ve seen teacher unions and boards in New York City, in L.A., in Chicago, in Broward County, Florida, come together and say our staff need to be vaccinated. I hope those conversations happen locally, too,” he said.

Madison Teachers Inc. recently surveyed their more than 2,000 members about a potential vaccine mandate.

MTI president Mike Jones said the vast majority of those surveyed were in favor of a mandate, while a small percentage said they needed more information before forming an opinion and an even smaller percentage said they were not in favor of a mandate.

“It’s our priority to make sure the students and staff and families that we come home to are safe,” Jones said. “Everything we do is couched in the safest decision possible, and in following the science instead of the political discourse is essential.”

Jones also said he appreciated Evers’ announcement because, he felt, it took some of the pressure off local districts that could be on the fence about handing down a vaccine mandate to staff.