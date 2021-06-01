Gov. Tony Evers: Full budget veto 'on the table'

Republicans have also allocated $350 million in their budget to the state's rainy day fund that could potentially be directed toward education, but it's not guaranteed to be tapped. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education said simply putting that money aside won't help qualify the state for federal education funds if it's not directed toward K-12 education.

"I'm asking them to invest more," Evers said. "What the Republicans have put forward is not only inadequate, but even if they meet those federal guidelines, it's an inadequate response."

In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the Republican budget, if accounting for the rainy day fund allocation and the more than $2 billion in federal stimulus for education, is four times larger than the increase approved in the last budget.

"Given this massive amount of money, issuing veto threats before even sitting down to negotiate with the Legislature shows his inability to lead and his willingness to score political points using our kids and tax dollars as pawns," Vos said.