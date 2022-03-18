Gov. Tony Evers gives green light to design work for new UW-Madison engineering building

UW-Madison will receive $1 million to begin advanced planning and design work for a new engineering building under a measure Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law Friday.
The new law — one of 15 Evers signed into law Friday — comes after UW-Madison supported AB 775 as a way to increase its capacity for engineering students as some peer schools teach up to twice as many undergraduates.
“Better facilities and more Badger engineers will benefit every part of our state,” UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a tweet thanking Evers for signing the bill into law.
UW-Madison last year requested $150 million to begin construction on a $300 million engineering building that would replace an 82-year-old facility. A third of the initial cost would come from gifts and grants with the rest supported through state borrowing.
The Republican-controlled legislative budget committee removed the project from the budget passed last summer, a move that flummoxed UW-Madison officials who said it would be a boon for the state’s economy. The bill passed Friday doesn't guarantee the building's construction but lays the groundwork for potential funding to be secured in the 2023-25 state budget.
College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson last spring said some 7,000 students apply each year with the intent to study undergraduate engineering but the college only has space and teaching resources to accept about 1,000 applicants annually. That’s despite peer schools having student body sizes ranging from 6,000 to nearly 9,500 students.
The new building would allow the college to add 1,000 more students to its overall undergraduate student body.
Other measures
Last week, Evers signed into law SB 557, providing flexibility in the way the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents can manage its working capital.
Blank previously thanked the Legislature for passing the bill, saying it will provide "vital flexibility." Fiscal estimates indicate the expanded authority could generate an extra $11.2 million annually for campuses — money that will “help advance our teaching and research missions,” Blank said.
Another of the 15 bills Evers signed Friday prohibits local units of government from regulating battery-powered, alarmed electric security fences as bill proponents say businesses need more security.
"With the crime increasing across the state and law enforcement already overburdened, many people are seeking additional security for their businesses," SB 812 bill author Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a statement late last year.
But while some violent crimes are increasing statewide, thefts are not, data show.
Homicides in 2020 were at a five-year high with 302, compared to 185 in 2019, according to Wisconsin Department of Justice data. Data from 2021 hasn’t yet been made available. Aggravated assault was also at a five-year high in 2020. But crimes such as larceny, theft, burglary and robbery in 2020 were at or near the lowest level they have been in five years.
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.