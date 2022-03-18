Gov. Tony Evers gives green light to design work for new UW-Madison engineering building

UW-Madison will receive $1 million to begin advanced planning and design work for a new engineering building under a measure Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law Friday.

The new law — one of 15 Evers signed into law Friday — comes after UW-Madison supported AB 775 as a way to increase its capacity for engineering students as some peer schools teach up to twice as many undergraduates.

“Better facilities and more Badger engineers will benefit every part of our state,” UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a tweet thanking Evers for signing the bill into law.

UW-Madison last year requested $150 million to begin construction on a $300 million engineering building that would replace an 82-year-old facility. A third of the initial cost would come from gifts and grants with the rest supported through state borrowing.

The Republican-controlled legislative budget committee removed the project from the budget passed last summer, a move that flummoxed UW-Madison officials who said it would be a boon for the state’s economy. The bill passed Friday doesn't guarantee the building's construction but lays the groundwork for potential funding to be secured in the 2023-25 state budget.

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson last spring said some 7,000 students apply each year with the intent to study undergraduate engineering but the college only has space and teaching resources to accept about 1,000 applicants annually. That’s despite peer schools having student body sizes ranging from 6,000 to nearly 9,500 students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0