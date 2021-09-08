Gov. Tony Evers grants 71 pardons over summer, speeds up application process

Evers’ predecessor, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, did not issue any pardons during his eight years in office. Evers changed that course in October 2019, issuing the first four pardons in nine years.

“Hearing from any one of our pardon recipients you’ll hear stories of redemption, service to others, and hope for the future,” Evers said in a statement. “As I said when I reinstated the pardon board, I believe in forgiveness and the power of redemption, and I believe the people of Wisconsin do, too.”

Also Tuesday, Evers announced a new application that allows people to get a pardon for multiple felony offenses, instead of just one. Previously, applicants could only be pardoned for their most recent felony offense, meaning older cases were ineligible.

Evers said the updated eligibility guidelines make “a correction” to a process “that was preventing folks from receiving pardons not because their crimes were more serious or because they posed a greater risk to the community, but due to the timing of their convictions and sentencing.”