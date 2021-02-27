 Skip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers issues another 13 pardons
alert

Gov. Tony Evers issues another 13 pardons

Gov. Tony Evers

Evers

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced he has granted another 13 pardons to Wisconsin offenders, bringing the total number of pardons issued during his term in office to 157.

The Wisconsin constitution gives governors broad powers to pardon individuals convicted of crimes. A pardon serves as an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights of convicted felons, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office as well as maintain certain professional licenses. Pardons, however, do not result in expungement of the crime.

The governor has broad discretion to grant or deny pardons based on his own criteria.

Under the governor’s terms, people accused of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and haven’t committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.

Evers issuance of pardons throughout his tenure stands in stark contrast to his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who issued no pardons during his eight years as governor.

“Through a pardon, an individual is given the opportunity to make amends and give back to their community and our state,” Evers said. “It continues to be extraordinary, listening to the stories of so many who have paid their debt and deserve a second chance. Today, I am glad to be able to grant these 13 pardons.”

Many of the pardons Evers announced on Friday are for people who committed drug offenses or theft.

Those pardoned include Brenton Bach, who in his early 20s sold marijuana to a friend working as an undercover informant. He now lives in Mount Horeb and wants to start a career path in coding.

Another pardon recipient is Samuel Cantrall, now in his 50s, who with a friend committed a series of thefts, burglaries and property damage. He now lives in Bloomer and has maintained employment in construction and manufacturing.

Keshia Christian ended up selling an illegal substance to help support her family when she was a single mother of five. She now lives in West Bend and wants to open her own family business.

Other recipients are Tamarr Dedrick, Steven Lemke, Lillion McElwee, Richard Meidl, Joshueh Schneider, Teresa Scholtz, Gordon Schulties, Thomas Simonsen, Tyson Willis, and Anthony Zimdars.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board reviews eligible pardon applications and makes recommendations to the governor on whom to pardon. The board’s next meeting is March 12.

