Gov. Tony Evers issues another 13 pardons

“Through a pardon, an individual is given the opportunity to make amends and give back to their community and our state,” Evers said. “It continues to be extraordinary, listening to the stories of so many who have paid their debt and deserve a second chance. Today, I am glad to be able to grant these 13 pardons.”

Many of the pardons Evers announced on Friday are for people who committed drug offenses or theft.

Those pardoned include Brenton Bach, who in his early 20s sold marijuana to a friend working as an undercover informant. He now lives in Mount Horeb and wants to start a career path in coding.

Another pardon recipient is Samuel Cantrall, now in his 50s, who with a friend committed a series of thefts, burglaries and property damage. He now lives in Bloomer and has maintained employment in construction and manufacturing.