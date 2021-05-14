Gov. Tony Evers opposes Ohio-style lottery to promote vaccinations

Increasingly, states and municipalities have come up with a variety of ways to promote vaccinations. New Jersey is offering a “shot and a beer,” Detroit is providing $50 prepaid cards to anyone who drives a resident to a vaccine site, and Maryland is offering a $100 payment.

The incentives come as Wisconsin and the nation struggle to reach herd immunity. Just under 45% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, although the state is among the most vaccinated in the nation.