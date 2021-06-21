Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor former Polk County lawmaker, sheriff

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of former state Rep. Ann Hraychuck.

Hraychuck, a former sheriff and Democrat from Balsam Lake, died June 6. She was 69.

“By all accounts, Ann Hraychuck was a kind, compassionate, and dynamic person, deeply committed to her family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors,” Evers said in a prepared statement. “Her loss will surely leave a hole in her community and in the hearts of those who knew her. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I offer my deepest condolences to her husband, David, her entire family and loved ones, and the Polk County community.”

Hraychuck was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and served two terms representing the 28th Assembly District. She was the first woman to represent the district.

She previously spent 32 years with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, including five years as sheriff. She also served as a law enforcement educator and trainer for the Wisconsin Department of Justice and received a Medal of Valor in 1991.

A private memorial service is scheduled for June 22 in Balsam Lake.

