Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes mental health funding, education in State of the State address

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers unveiled proposals to invest around $500 million in mental health programs as well as bolster public education in his annual State of the State address on Tuesday.

Absent from Evers’ speech were many of his recent talking points like repealing Wisconsin’s abortion ban, legalizing marijuana and expanding Medicaid, topics he highlighted in his recent inaugural address, which Republican legislative leaders said was too partisan.

Evers on Tuesday also unveiled proposals to cut taxes, increase local government funding, invest over $100 million to confront PFAS across Wisconsin and support child care providers.

Citing the state’s projected $6.5 billion surplus, Evers said, "We have roads and bridges to fix, schools to fund, kids to support, communities to keep safe, water to keep clean, and a future we’ve built together after years of neglect that, today, we must work to protect.”

Most of the proposed funding Evers mentioned Tuesday will be in his upcoming two-year spending proposal, which would require Republican approval — a big ask for the Democratic governor.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a Tuesday interview with WisconsinEye he expects the GOP-led Legislature to handle Evers' proposal as they have the past two cycles, by stripping the budget down to base and starting over.

"I can’t imagine doing it any different," Vos said of the upcoming budget process.

In 2021, Republicans stripped Evers' proposed budget of hundreds of proposals — ranging from Medicaid expansion to marijuana legalization — and ultimately approved a roughly $87.3 billion two-year spending plan.

Mental health and education initiatives

Calling 2023 the “Year of Mental Health,” Evers announced his upcoming two-year budget would propose spending around $500 million to expand access to mental and behavioral health services.

That includes $270 million to permanently fund a state program providing school-based mental health services. His proposal comes after the Office of Children’s Mental Health found in their 2022 report that around a third of children feel sad and hopeless almost every day, a 10% increase over the last decade.

“Improving student mental health can also improve student learning outcomes and school attendance, while reducing bullying, risky behaviors, violence, involvement in the juvenile justice system, and substance misuse,” Evers said Tuesday.

Other mental health investments he will propose in his budget include $3 million for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline call center and a $1.8 investment to establish a 25-bed psychiatric residential treatment facility for youths with “intensive behavioral health needs,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Asked whether he would support Evers' $500 million request to fund mental health services, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said, "That's a lot of money," declining to state what amount he would support.

Evers also proposed using some of the state’s surplus to fund local schools

“For years, communities have raised their own property taxes to keep their local schools afloat,” Evers said. “And while some school districts have successfully passed referenda to help keep the school lights on, many have tried and failed.”

He pledged to invest over $20 million to recruit, develop and retain teachers and student teachers.

Evers has proposed a $2 billion increase in funding for public schools. Vos and LeMahieu, said they’d be willing to consider an increase if Evers approves expanding the state’s private school voucher program.

But Vos previously called the governor’s proposal excessive, and Evers said universal school choice is a nonstarter. It remains unclear where the Republican leaders and Evers would compromise on education.

Tax cuts and shared revenue

Evers pledged to deliver tax relief to Wisconsinites, though he and the GOP legislative leaders have floated drastically different proposals for doing so.

Evers has called for tax cuts that benefit the middle class. Specifically, he has floated a plan providing a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less. Republican legislators, on the other hand, have released a plan to switch Wisconsin's progressive income tax to a 3.25% flat tax, which Evers criticized Tuesday.

“Spending billions on a flat tax isn’t a workforce plan or an economic development plan,” he said. “We need to bolster the middle class; we need to maintain our economy’s momentum; and we need to reduce barriers to work and recruit and retain talent to address our state’s workforce challenges.”

Evers on Tuesday unveiled a plan to send up to 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities across Wisconsin for its shared revenue program, which provides money to local governments to help fund basic services. LeMahieu has proposed diverting 1% of the state sales tax to replace shared revenue.

Evers on Tuesday said his plan “means more than half a billion dollars more per year in new resources to invest in key priorities like EMS, fire, and law enforcement services, transportation, local health and human services, and other challenges facing our communities.”

Over $100 million to combat PFAS

Evers proposed spending over $106 million to combat PFAS across Wisconsin in his upcoming executive budget proposal. The money would go toward helping local communities respond to PFAS contamination; increasing staff and resources at the state Department of Natural Resources; and increasing PFAS testing, sampling and monitoring.

“The work we must do to address PFAS and other contaminants grows harder and more expensive with each day of delay,” he said. “Partisan politics cannot keep getting in the way of this work while Wisconsinites worry about the water coming from their tap.”

Evers also proposed a $50 million investment in a grant program that would provide up to 5,000 businesses with $10,000 grants they could use toward expenses like mortgage payments and building updates.

He ended the speech by highlighting the lack of child care options in communities across Wisconsin. He proposed spending $340 million to continue a pandemic-era program that provides payments to child care facilities to increase wages and offset other operating costs.