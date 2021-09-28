Gov. Tony Evers proposes nearly $25 million in agriculture bills

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday unveiled a nearly $25 million package of bills aimed at assisting Wisconsin farmers and the state's agriculture industry, including several items the governor proposed in his 2021-23 biennial budget that were ultimately stripped by Republicans.

Evers announced the bills alongside Democratic lawmakers Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, and Reps. Dave Considine, of Baraboo, and Greta Neubauer, of Racine, following a tour of the 54th World Dairy Expo in Madison. Evers said the package aims to "pick up where the GOP-led Legislature left off in the budget."

“Easy to say, difficult to do, but politics aside, the state can do more and should do more to invest in our farmers and agriculture industry," Evers said.

The largest portion of spending proposed by Evers would allocate $20 million in grants to food banks, pantries and eligible nonprofit organizations to purchase Wisconsin food products that would be distributed to people experiencing food insecurity.

Another bill would create $2.6 million in grants to address workforce challenges among meat processers in the state by providing financial support to students enrolled in a meat processing educational or training program. Grants could cover up to 80% of tuition costs, with a maximum reimbursement of $7,500.

Evers also proposed spending $400,000 annually — starting this fiscal year — on increased marketing for Wisconsin-made products. Another bill would spend $784,000 each biennium to create a new regional mental health program and hire five new positions within the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to increase farmers' access to mental health support services.

"It is vital that farmers have that help in their local community," said Considine, a former farmer and ranking member of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture. "I wish we could do more, but this is what we can do at this point in time."

Lastly, Evers proposed spending $533,300 to support the state's Farm-to-School program, which directs local produce to school lunches and $400,000 in grants to create or expand farm-to-school programs, with a focus on schools with a high percentage of students on free or reduced lunch programs.

In order to come to fruition, the bills will need to gain support among Republicans, who control the Assembly and Senate. The offices of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

