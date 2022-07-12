Gov. Tony Evers raises more than $10 million in first half of 2022 (copy)

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday reported raising $10.1 million in the first half of the year, providing another sign that this fall’s high-stakes gubernatorial election could break spending records in Wisconsin.

The Democratic governor, who is seeking a second term this fall, seems poised to face either millionaire business owner Tim Michels or former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who are leading in recent polling leading up to the Aug. 9 primary. The winner of the primary will go on to face Evers on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Democratic candidates face the historic challenges that the party in the White House often encounters in midterm elections, as well increased enthusiasm among Republican voters frustrated with issues like inflation and increased gas prices. At the same time, Democrats have have rallied behind reproductive health as a pivotal campaign issue following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Evers’ campaign manager Cassi Fenili said in a statement the most recent fundraising totals “shows the overwhelming grassroots support Governor Evers has earned.”

The Democratic governor’s more than $10 million in fundraising for the first six months of the year is nearly double what former Republican Gov. Scott Walker raised in the first half of 2018 leading up to his eventual loss to Evers that year. Evers has raised more than $20 million since the start of 2021, the most at this point in an election cycle by any gubernatorial candidate in state history, his campaign reported.

Evers’ campaign said the governor has $7.6 million on hand, meaning he’s likely spent around $13 million over the past 18 months. He reported receiving more than 60,000 contributions from over 32,000 individual donors in the first six months of 2022.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign’s or party’s organization, donor base and overall support.

Campaign finance reports for the first half of the year are due to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission on Friday and will provide the first glimpse into fundraising efforts by GOP gubernatorial candidates Michels and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who joined the race earlier this year, as well as an update on campaign efforts by Kleefisch.

Michels has received key endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, while Kleefisch has been supported by dozens of Republican state lawmakers and Walker.

Kleefisch in January reported raising more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign. She entered the race back in September.

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, an organization that tracks campaign spending, reported earlier this month that close to $25 million had already been spent by outside groups on Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election. Spending, particularly from outside groups, national donors and super PACs, will likely begin to ramp up after the August primary.

Candidates, special interest groups and political committees spent about $93 million on Wisconsin’s 2018 gubernatorial race, as Evers defeated then-incumbent Gov. Scott Walker. Nearly $82 million was spent on the race in 2014, and about $37 million was spent in 2010.

Nearly $81 million was spent in the failed attempt to recall Walker in 2012.

Speaking at a WisPolitics.com event last month, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow and Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler estimated that spending in Wisconsin’s state, congressional and legislative races this year could exceed $700 million.

What’s more, the state Republican party’s decision not to endorse candidates in several statewide elections this year, including the race for governor, could give an outsized role to wealthy donors and outside groups looking to spend big on the state’s election.

Marquette Law School’s June poll, the first to include Michels, who joined the race in late April, found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Nicholson received 10% of support from Republican primary voters, the same he received in April, while Ramthun’s support went from 4% to 3%.

The poll has a margin of error of 6.3% among GOP primary voters, and 32% of respondents remain undecided, down from 46% of respondents in April.