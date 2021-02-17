Gov. Tony Evers' second budget presses further on marijuana, Act 10 repeal; drops school funding formula rewrite

How Evers arrives at the $1.6 billion two-year increase this time around is a bit different. This year, he’s done away with his so-called “Fair Funding for Our Future” rewrite of the state’s convoluted school funding formula, which would have provided a flat $3,000 for each student, regardless of how much property wealth exists in a student’s district.

Revenue limits on school districts — the combination of allowed state aid and property tax increases — would have increased by $200 per student in 2019-20 and by $204 in 2020-21 under the budget. In this year’s proposal, Evers would allow school districts to increase current revenue limits by the same amount. This year, Evers isn’t including a school funding formula rewrite, but he does propose nearly $613 million in state tax dollars over two years, similar to the amount provided under his old proposal. And like that proposal, he again is seeking to restore the requirement that the state provide at least two-thirds funding for public school costs. Like 2019, he’s also including a sizable funding bump for special education: an increase of $297 million in the first year of the budget and $413 million in the second. But unlike the 2019 proposal, this year’s plan would provide for per-pupil payments of $750 each year and an additional $75 per low-income student, a 10% increase that’s smaller than the 20% bump provided for low-income students in the previous budget proposal. Also like 2019, Evers is again proposing to freeze enrollment in private voucher schools, something Republicans reject.