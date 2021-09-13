Gov. Tony Evers seeks to join Democratic lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's political maps

"I never thought I would be spending a lot of my time as governor protecting our democracy, but it’s clear that with continued attacks on the right to vote, misinformation around the 2020 election, and efforts to gerrymander our maps, this work has never been more important," Evers said in a statement. "I will continue to fight every day to protect the right of every eligible voter to cast their ballot, to ensure we have fair, free, and secure elections, and to have fair maps in Wisconsin."