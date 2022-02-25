 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers signals support for bill to move juveniles out of Lincoln Hills

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers has signaled support for a bill that passed the Assembly late Thursday to fund a new juvenile prison to replace the state's embattled Lincoln Hills facility.

After initially indicating that the bill, which unanimously passed the Senate earlier this week, was unlikely to come before the Assembly before it adjourned for the session, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced Thursday that a vote would be held after former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for governor, urged him to take it up.

The amended version of the bill, which now includes language to allow for local site approval and to convert the Irma facility to an adult prison, passed the Assembly unanimously and heads back to the Senate for final approval.

"For years, Republicans playing politics have stood in the way of our work to close Lincoln Hills and get our kids closer to home safely and responsibly," Evers, a Democrat, tweeted Friday. "This bipartisan bill is a step in the right direction — let’s find common ground and do what’s right. Let’s get this done."

The bill would authorize nearly $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility to replace the Lincoln Hills facility, which in the last decade has faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

Bill seeks $42 million to replace embattled youth facility as DOC asks to repair it

Bill author Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said the bill represents years of work and the amendments allowing for local input on the next facility, as well as using Lincoln Hills as an adult prison, make the final measure stronger. He said the Senate is likely to take up the bill in early March, before the chamber adjourns for the year.

"I see no reason why it wouldn't come back to us and we wouldn't concur with the amendments," he said.

Vos said earlier this week the bill was unlikely to get a vote because it does not specify where the new Milwaukee County facility will be located, but changed his mind Thursday after Kleefisch, who served under former Gov. Scott Walker, sent Vos a letter asking him to hold a vote on the bill.

The bipartisan bill comes nearly four years after Walker signed a measure authorizing the state to shut Lincoln Hills by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, more regional facilities. Evers in 2019 signed into law a bill extending the closure date to July 2021, a deadline he later said was unrealistic.

"We must finish the job that we started," Kleefisch wrote in the letter.

"Passing this bill to create an additional facility for juvenile offenders, along with the assurance that we keep the existing facility operational to house more adult offenders, is a step in the direction toward safer communities," Kleefisch wrote. "We need to lock up violent criminals. This is a good first step in doing that."

Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, has pledged to close Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls in northern Wisconsin. He included in his two budget proposals plans to create replacement sites for Lincoln Hills, but each was rejected by legislative Republicans.

Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake became the state's primary prisons for juvenile offenders after Walker and the Republican Legislature in 2011 closed two other facilities in southeastern Wisconsin as a cost-saving measure. Several incidents of abuse have resulted in the state paying out millions of dollars in settlements.

Alleged abuses uncovered at Wisconsin youth prison

Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's coverage of the investigations into abuses of juvenile inmates at Wisconsin's youth prison in Irma.

Judge gives state 2 weeks to cut use of solitary confinement, pepper spray for teen inmates
Local News

Judge gives state 2 weeks to cut use of solitary confinement, pepper spray for teen inmates

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Judge James Peterson on Monday laid out a number of changes to longtime practices at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.

State Department of Corrections files youth prison plans
Local News

State Department of Corrections files youth prison plans

  • SHELLEY K. MESCH
  • Updated
  • 0

The plan meets the judge's requirements about solitary confinement, use of pepper spray, and use of restraints. 

Videos show teen inmates being pepper sprayed at Wisconsin youth prison
Local News
featured

Videos show teen inmates being pepper sprayed at Wisconsin youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Videos of two teen inmates being sprayed repeatedly by guards at the state's youth prison in Irma were released to the public on Thursday.

Judge: Unabomber 'has less restrictive confinement than the youth at Lincoln Hills'
Local News

Judge: Unabomber 'has less restrictive confinement than the youth at Lincoln Hills'

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge ruled Friday that DOC's practices of keeping inmates in solitary confinement likely violate inmates' constitutional rights. 

Judge: Lincoln Hills' problems too severe to let state 'take its time' to fix
Local News

Judge: Lincoln Hills' problems too severe to let state 'take its time' to fix

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The testimony came during a Thursday hearing in a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections over its use of solitary confinement for teen inmates. 

Jon Litscher looks to the future while Lincoln Hills' past looms
State and Regional
featured

Jon Litscher looks to the future while Lincoln Hills' past looms

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Fewer inmates at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls are behaving aggressively or hurting themselves, new state data show.

DOC closes internal investigation unit, reorganizes
State and Regional

DOC closes internal investigation unit, reorganizes

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The handful of investigators will be moved to a new unit focused on handling sexual assault investigations. 

DOC hit with another federal lawsuit alleging mistreatment at youth prison
Local News

DOC hit with another federal lawsuit alleging mistreatment at youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The lawsuit alleges staff used racial epithets, excessive pepper spray and put the former inmate in solitary confinement for more than 10 days during his two-year stay at the facility. 

Public to weigh in on bills that could send more youth to prison
Local News

Public to weigh in on bills that could send more youth to prison

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Tougher penalties would be imposed on Wisconsin’s youngest offenders who commit serious crimes under a pair of bills up for a public hearing Tuesday.

Bill requiring Lincoln Hills guards to report signs of child abuse heads to Scott Walker
Local News

Bill requiring Lincoln Hills guards to report signs of child abuse heads to Scott Walker

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Lawmakers in the Assembly also approved new requirements for people receiving government assistance over the objection of Democrats who said the bills would make more people homeless and unfairly affect recipients' children. 

Scott Walker seeks more staff at Lincoln Hills
State and Regional

Scott Walker seeks more staff at Lincoln Hills

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Scott Walker is seeking more staff for the state’s troubled youth prison in his 2017-19 state budget proposal.

Wisconsin youth prison faces second federal lawsuit
State and Regional

Wisconsin youth prison faces second federal lawsuit

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A former Wisconsin youth prison inmate who was brain damaged in a suicide attempt alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday that staff ignored warning signs and failed to prevent her from hanging herself, marking the second federal action in a week over the treatment of inmates at the prison.

Lincoln Hills inmate: Guards 'treat the kids there like dogs'
Local News

Lincoln Hills inmate: Guards 'treat the kids there like dogs'

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

A former guard disputes inmates' claims of abuse. 

Wisconsin one of few states to allow solitary stays for youths of more than 10 days
Local News

Wisconsin one of few states to allow solitary stays for youths of more than 10 days

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The use of solitary confinement at the state's youth prison is at the center of a lawsuit

Inmates sue, alleging inhumane conditions at Wisconsin's youth prison
State and Regional

Inmates sue, alleging inhumane conditions at Wisconsin's youth prison

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Four file a federal lawsuit alleging as much as 20 percent of the population is held in solitary confinement and guards needlessly pepper-spray prisoners.

State and Regional

Appeals panel: Judge right to consider youth prison troubles in moving teen to adult system

  • CARA LOMBARDO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The teen was accused of sexually assaulting a fifth grader.

Wisconsin AG says charges may be coming for alleged abuses at Lincoln Hills juvenile prison
State and Regional

Wisconsin AG says charges may be coming for alleged abuses at Lincoln Hills juvenile prison

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says it's possible that his office may charge one or more people in connection with alleged abuses against inmates at the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison.

Police calls to Lincoln Hills 22 times higher than before inmate consolidation
State and Regional

Police calls to Lincoln Hills 22 times higher than before inmate consolidation

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln County Sheriff's Department deputies have responded to 178 incidents at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls juvenile correctional facility so far this year -- up from the 8 and 7 incidents deputies were called to in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

No resolution to youth prison investigation one year after raid
State-and-regional

No resolution to youth prison investigation one year after raid

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

No charges have been filed one year after investigators descended on a prison for the state’s most serious teenage offenders to question employees about allegations of child abuse, sexual assault, public misconduct and other potential crimes.

DOC revamps training for youth prison guards
State-and-regional

DOC revamps training for youth prison guards

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The first class of guards completed training in October.

State pays $300K to youth prison inmate for foot injury
State and Regional

State pays $300K to youth prison inmate for foot injury

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The state agreed to pay the former inmate in September but released the settlement agreement to reporters on Friday. 

DOC seeks millions to address medication errors, sex assaults at youth prison
State and Regional

DOC seeks millions to address medication errors, sex assaults at youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK and MARK SOMMERHAUSER Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Until recently, staff that were not medically trained dispensed medication to inmates. 

4 months at Lincoln Hills: Nearly 500 incidents, 32 injuries to youth
State and Regional

4 months at Lincoln Hills: Nearly 500 incidents, 32 injuries to youth

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

Fired administrator faces hurdles in appeal to full WERC board
State and Regional

Fired administrator faces hurdles in appeal to full WERC board

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR , 608-252-6144
  • Updated
  • 0

Former cabinet secretary Ed Wall was fired after suggesting Gov. Scott Walker's chief of staff could shred documents.

Former corrections secretary fired, plans to file whistleblower retaliation claim
State and Regional

Former corrections secretary fired, plans to file whistleblower retaliation claim

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR , 608-252-6144
  • Updated
  • 0

Ed Wall was terminated Friday from his job at the Justice Department after disputing a demotion from his old job.

Brand new Lincoln Hills administrator resigns
State and Regional

Brand new Lincoln Hills administrator resigns

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • Updated
  • 0

The new superintendent of the state’s troubled youth prison has resigned after fewer than four months on the job.

New DOC secretary: Trust must be restored
State and Regional

New DOC secretary: Trust must be restored

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • Updated
  • 0

"The department as it stands now has many issues that we have to face," said new Department of Corrections secretary Jon Litscher on Wednesday. 

Feds looking at whether civil rights were violated at Lincoln Hills
State and Regional

Feds looking at whether civil rights were violated at Lincoln Hills

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • Updated
  • 0

Former DOC secretary Ed Wall could be called to testify before a federal grand jury.

DOC secretary Ed Wall resigns amid Lincoln Hills probe
State and Regional

DOC secretary Ed Wall resigns amid Lincoln Hills probe

  • MARK SOMMERHAUSER, MOLLY BECK and MATTHEW DeFOUR Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Wall's resignation comes as news of the FBI assumes control of the Lincoln Hills abuse investigation.

Scott Walker's office warned in 2012 of safety issues at Lincoln Hills
State and Regional

Scott Walker's office warned in 2012 of safety issues at Lincoln Hills

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • 0

Racine County pulled all of its juvenile offenders from the youth prison over prison workers' response to a sexual assault.

GOP lawmakers agree with $20 million limit on new spending this year
State and Regional

GOP lawmakers agree with $20 million limit on new spending this year

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR , 608-252-6144
  • 0

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Scott Walker have agreed to the amount, saying it will leave a sizable surplus.

DOC: More Lincoln Hills staff resign, on leave amid abuse investigation
State and Regional

DOC: More Lincoln Hills staff resign, on leave amid abuse investigation

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • 0

A total of five employees have resigned amid the investigation. 

DOC officials replaced amid Lincoln Hills investigation approved to stay on payroll
State and Regional

DOC officials replaced amid Lincoln Hills investigation approved to stay on payroll

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • 0

Documents obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal under the state's Public Records Law outline the pay details.

AG: Investigation into Lincoln Hills abuse allegations might take another year
State and Regional

AG: Investigation into Lincoln Hills abuse allegations might take another year

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • 0

Brad Schimel said investigators are trying to corroborate accusations.

Proposal: Remove all Milwaukee County inmates from Lincoln Hills
State and Regional

Proposal: Remove all Milwaukee County inmates from Lincoln Hills

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • Updated
  • 0

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has proposed hiring a dozen full-time employees to work solely with inmates from his county housed at the state's troubled youth prison.

Democratic lawmakers propose study of new juvenile incarceration model
State and Regional

Democratic lawmakers propose study of new juvenile incarceration model

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • 0

Lincoln Hills isn't working, the lawmakers say, and a model of smaller juvenile prisons closer to inmates' homes should be studied.

Records show Scott Walker's office notified about concerns at youth prison a year ago
State and Regional

Records show Scott Walker's office notified about concerns at youth prison a year ago

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR , 608-252-6144
  • 0

Officials forwarded concerns to law enforcement late last year; Walker took direct action after an inmate was recently injured.

Police reports detail abuse allegations at state's youth prison
State and Regional

Police reports detail abuse allegations at state's youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK and MATTHEW DeFOUR Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies have responded to more than 150 calls to the state's youth prison in the last two years. 

Democrats call for hearing on alleged abuse at Lincoln Hills
State and Regional

Democrats call for hearing on alleged abuse at Lincoln Hills

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR , 608-252-6144
  • 0

Investigation of alleged inmate abuse has been under way for a year, but didn't intensify until more recent injuries occurred.

State and Regional

Lincoln Hills staff: Change in discipline, consolidation led to loss of control of youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK and MATTHEW DeFOUR Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Justice Department is leading an investigation into alleged staff abuse of inmates at the facility.

State and Regional

Scott Walker: DOC reviewing safety at all prisons in wake of criminal investigation at youth prison

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR , 608-252-6144
  • 0

Using body cameras is one of several the state announced after reports of an investigation into alleged abuse surfaced.

Lawmaker asked Corrections officials in March about problems at youth prison
State and Regional

Lawmaker asked Corrections officials in March about problems at youth prison

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR and MOLLY BECK Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Rep. Mary Czaja, R-Irma, said she was told there was no increase in reports of abuse of staff by inmates.

Abuse, misconduct, intimidation at center of sweeping investigation of Wisconsin juvenile prison
State and Regional

Abuse, misconduct, intimidation at center of sweeping investigation of Wisconsin juvenile prison

  • MOLLY BECK and MATTHEW DeFOUR Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The sweeping criminal investigation of the state’s youth prison involves potential crimes from child abuse to second-degree sexual assault to misconduct in public office, court records show.

At least 10 youth prison workers already on leave
State and Regional

At least 10 youth prison workers already on leave

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • 0

About six union staff members are still on leave, according to an AFSCME representative.

Admins removed amid DOJ investigation into 'mistreatment of youth' at state juvenile facility
State and Regional

Admins removed amid DOJ investigation into 'mistreatment of youth' at state juvenile facility

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
  • 0

Investigations revealed a "culture" of staff harming youth. 

Memo: DOC won't appeal federal order to change practices at Lincoln Hills
Local News

Memo: DOC won't appeal federal order to change practices at Lincoln Hills

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Corrections officials are developing a plan to comply with Judge James Peterson's order to cut back use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and restraints. 

Democrats urge DOC to seek funds for youth prison amid budget impasse
Local News

Democrats urge DOC to seek funds for youth prison amid budget impasse

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The four Democrats sitting on the Legislature's budget-writing committee sent a letter on Monday to Department of Corrections Secretary Jon Litscher asking him to request money that has already been recommended by the committee to be included in the 2017-19 state budget that lawmakers have yet to pass. 

Scott Walker plans to close troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison, open six small facilities
State-and-regional

Scott Walker plans to close troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison, open six small facilities

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Walker is proposing a more than $80-million plan to build six new, smaller youth facilities around Wisconsin and turn the current Lincoln Hills prison into a medium-security adult prison.

Democratic lawmaker pitches plan to address prison overcrowding, Lincoln Hills
State and Regional

Democratic lawmaker pitches plan to address prison overcrowding, Lincoln Hills

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Evan Goyke made a presentation to a bipartisan group about converting youth prison to an adult treatment facility.

Future of Wisconsin youth prison unclear
State and Regional

Future of Wisconsin youth prison unclear

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The Ethan Allen School for Boys correctional facility in Delafield was just about 30 miles from Milwaukee, home to roughly half of the state's most egregious juvenile offenders.

Lawmakers, experts eye Missouri as model for juvenile justice changes
State and Regional
top story

Lawmakers, experts eye Missouri as model for juvenile justice changes

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

When the most serious juvenile offenders are incarcerated in Missouri, they’re not sent to one central, sprawling campus hours away from their families as they are in Wisconsin.

Govt-and-politics

3 Wisconsin juvenile prison workers hurt in assaults

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Three Wisconsin juvenile prison workers were hurt in attacks by inmates over the weekend, the latest in a string of incidents that come as the state struggles to implement a federal court order requiring it to drastically reduce the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles on its juvenile inmates.

DOC considering removing most violent inmates from youth prison
State and Regional

DOC considering removing most violent inmates from youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Staff injuries and assaults rose more than 500 percent in two years.

State Senate passes bills toughening crime penalties
State and Regional

State Senate passes bills toughening crime penalties

  • MARK SOMMERHAUSER
  • Updated
  • 0

The scaled-back version of the bill that passed the Senate Tuesday would cost about $57 million a year, according to a Corrections Department estimate.

Scott Walker says he'll run for third term on plan to spread wealth
Govt-and-politics

Scott Walker says he'll run for third term on plan to spread wealth

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Scott Walker will outline themes in a speech Sunday at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha formally launching his bid for a third term.

DOC issues plan to reduce use of pepper spray on inmates at youth prison
State and Regional

DOC issues plan to reduce use of pepper spray on inmates at youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

DOC reports court-ordered shorter stays in isolation for inmates have resulted in fewer combative incidents that typically resulted in use of pepper spray.

Judge: State agency decision upholding firing of ex-DOC chief was proper
State and Regional

Judge: State agency decision upholding firing of ex-DOC chief was proper

  • ED TRELEVEN
  • Updated
  • 0

Judge says that the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission properly determined that the state Department of Justice was justified in firing Ed Wall, who returned to the agency after resigning from the state Department of Corrections last year. 

Youth prison locked down, guards searching for contraband
State and Regional

Youth prison locked down, guards searching for contraband

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The search is part of training for correctional officers, a DOC spokesman says.

Highlights of Gov. Scott Walker's second term
State and Regional

Highlights of Gov. Scott Walker's second term

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR
  • Updated
  • 0

Walker is expected to announce a run for a third term

Inmates climb on roof, do backflips, attack guards in standoff at youth prison
State and Regional
top story

Inmates climb on roof, do backflips, attack guards in standoff at youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

DOC Secretary Jon Litscher this week tapped a top DOC official to take over the state's troubled youth prison until a permanent administrator is hired.

Chris Rickert: Visits to youth prison could school lawmakers, governor
Govt-and-politics

Chris Rickert: Visits to youth prison could school lawmakers, governor

  • CHRIS RICKERT , 608-252-6198
  • Updated
  • 0

Working in a youth prison isn't anything like working in a bank or on a construction site or at newspaper.

Lincoln Hills staff fear Sunday assaults were practice run for prison riot
State and Regional

Lincoln Hills staff fear Sunday assaults were practice run for prison riot

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Five staff members were sent to the hospital after being assaulted by inmates in separate incidents.

Madison lawmaker: Close youth prison in one year
State and Regional

Madison lawmaker: Close youth prison in one year

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Staff and inmates have both described a chaotic and unsafe environment at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls. 

Youth prison guard: 'I am afraid of getting killed'
State and Regional
top story

Youth prison guard: 'I am afraid of getting killed'

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Staff at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls describe a facility that has descended into chaos since a federal order changed how guards manage behavior there.

Police not notified after inmates planned to electrocute guard at youth prison
State and Regional

Police not notified after inmates planned to electrocute guard at youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

The episode is the latest revelation in a series of violent actions taken against staff at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls. 

Lincoln Hills staff member injured by inmate
Govt-and-politics

Lincoln Hills staff member injured by inmate

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities are investigating the incident

State: 'Significant unrest' at youth prison hindered compliance with court order
State and Regional

State: 'Significant unrest' at youth prison hindered compliance with court order

  • MARK SOMMERHAUSER
  • Updated
  • 0

Plaintiffs in the suit told the court the Department of Corrections has made 'limited progress" following the order but has yet to fully comply.

Lincoln Hills investigators: Unit disbanded because it 'found out too much'
State and Regional

Lincoln Hills investigators: Unit disbanded because it 'found out too much'

  • MARK SOMMERHAUSER
  • Updated
  • 0

A Department of Corrections spokesman disputed the charge.

Federal judge grants class action status to inmates at youth prison
State and Regional

Federal judge grants class action status to inmates at youth prison

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

All inmates at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls can be part of a federal lawsuit against the Department of Corrections.

Youth prison staff pepper sprayed teens 103 times in six months
State and Regional

Youth prison staff pepper sprayed teens 103 times in six months

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

One inmate was pepper sprayed 12 times in six months, according to a new report.

Administrator of troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison moves to smaller role
State and Regional

Administrator of troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison moves to smaller role

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Wendy Peterson had been superintendent of the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls since April 2016.

Lawsuit: Youth prison guard helped teen inmate harm herself
Local News

Lawsuit: Youth prison guard helped teen inmate harm herself

  • MOLLY BECK
  • Updated
  • 0

Five federal lawsuits have now been filed this year accusing Department of Corrections youth prison officials of abuse. 

