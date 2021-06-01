Gov. Tony Evers signs executive orders raising gay pride flag, directing agencies to use gender-neutral language

Republicans have also allocated $350 million in their budget to the state's rainy day fund that could potentially be directed toward education, but it's guaranteed to be tapped. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education said that money won't help qualify the state for federal education funds if it's not directed toward K-12 education.

"I'm asking them to invest more," Evers said. "What the Republicans have put forward is not only inadequate, but even if they meet those federal guidelines, it's an inadequate response."

Two years ago during his first budget debate Evers left open the possibility of a full budget veto, which hasn't happened since at least 1931. Ultimately he signed the bill with 78 partial vetoes.

For the third year in a row, Evers, flanked by Democratic lawmakers, advocates and LGBT kids, signed an executive order authorizing the gay pride flag to be raised above the state Capitol in June and allowing it to be flown at other state buildings and local government institutions across Wisconsin.