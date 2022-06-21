 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gov. Tony Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin

Gas Prices Memorial Day Colorado

Gasoline prices are displayed outside a convenience store as a motorist drives by Thursday in Thornton, Colorado.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, allowing himself to trigger a statewide ban on gasoline and diesel price gouging.

In the order, Evers said that the disruption in supply "poses a serious risk to the economic well-being of Wisconsin, both at the individual consumer level and to our essential tourism industry."

By making that declaration, Evers could implement a ban on the sale of wholesale and retail diesel and gasoline "at unreasonably excessive prices." The order will remain in effect until Dec. 1.

People are also reading…

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Wisconsin on Tuesday was about $4.83, which is below the national average of $4.97, according to AAA.

Complaints of alleged price gouging can be filed with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, one of five Republicans running for a chance to take on Evers in November, dismissed the executive order.

"Tony Evers' disingenuous executive order is nothing more than an election-year stunt, attempting to deflect from his own failures, which include proposing a near 40-percent increase in the gas tax," she said in a statement.

Evers, in his first state budget proposal in 2019, called for raising the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon, with future increases tied to inflation. He also called for ending the state's "minimum markup law" on gasoline, which he argued would result in a net savings for drivers.

The Republican-controlled Legislature rejected his proposal, but Republicans and the state chamber of commerce have been using it against him this year as gas prices soar and Evers is seeking reelection.

Wisconsin law prohibits gas stations from raising prices more than once in 24 hours, but there is no limit as to how much they can raise prices when they do so. There is a "minimum markup law" that prevents retailers from selling gas and other goods below cost in an attempt to attract customers.

While there is no law against price gouging, there is a mechanism that Evers used that allows for a governor to declare there to be an abnormal economic disruption, which prohibits the excessive raising of gas prices.

Evers on Tuesday also renewed his call for the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax. He also sent a letter calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to waive federal reformulated gas requirements for six southeastern Wisconsin counties through the end of the year.

Evers estimated that waiving that requirement would reduce the cost of gasoline by 30 cents per gallon in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Govt-and-politics
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
State and Regional
topical alert

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Govt-and-politics
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
State and Regional
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Govt-and-politics
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

+1 
Evers mug

Evers

x

Evers, in his first state budget proposal in 2019, called for raising the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon, with future increases tied to inflation. He also called for ending the state's "minimum markup law" on gasoline

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian Nobel laureate sells medal for $103.5 million to benefit Ukraine kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News