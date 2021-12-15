Gov. Tony Evers submits new maps after Supreme Court's 'least change' decision

New 10-year political maps submitted by Gov. Tony Evers would reduce, but maintain GOP majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

Evers' new maps come two weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a 4-3 ruling, with all four conservative justices in favor, to follow Republicans' request for a least-change approach to the redistricting process. The decision nixed the Democratic governor's plan to submit boundaries drawn by the People's Maps Commission, which he created last year to draw boundaries with citizen input. The commission's maps deviated heavily from current maps.

“The maps I’m submitting today are an improvement from the gerrymandered maps we have and the Republican maps I vetoed last month," Evers said in a statement. "But I want to be clear — the people of Wisconsin overwhelmingly support nonpartisan redistricting in this state, and I will continue to fight for a nonpartisan redistricting process as long as I’m governor.”

By applying the average of six statewide elections since 2016, Evers' maps would elect 44 Democrats and 55 Republicans in the Assembly, and 13 Democrats and 20 Republicans in the Senate. In Congress, Republicans would win five seats to Democrats' three, according to Evers' office.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state's eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

The governor's Assembly map would move 14.21% of the population in the Assembly, compared with 15.84% in the GOP proposal. Evers' Senate map moves 7.83% of the population, compared with 7.79% in Republicans' map. For Congress, 5.5% of the population would be moved under Evers' proposal, compared with 6.52% under maps drawn by Republicans, according to information provided by Evers' office.

Evers said his maps also comply with the federal Voting Rights Act and creates a seventh Black majority-minority Assembly district. He also said his maps are "significantly less gerrymandered than the state's current maps and the maps proposed by the Legislature.

Evers vetoed GOP-drawn maps in mid-November and has championed boundaries drawn by the People's Maps Commission, but those maps have failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the boundaries for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, the proposed GOP-drawn maps would see six incumbent Republicans in the 99-member Assembly facing off in newly drawn districts. Evers' maps also include three incumbent pairings, two in the Assembly and one in the Senate.

Wednesday is the deadline for parties to submit map proposals. The state Supreme Court plans to conduct a hearing and take arguments on the matter starting Jan. 18. The hearing process could take several days.

“I urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider the maps prepared by a nonpartisan redistricting commission, and it’s unfortunate the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected those maps and decided they will only consider maps that make minimal changes from the gerrymandered maps we have now,” Evers said.

The court's conservative majority also said it will not consider partisan balance when drawing legislative maps, and instead ruled that like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has no standard to judge whether maps present an unfair partisan advantage.

Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt to bake in GOP-friendly districts into the state's next 10-year maps.

Sachin Chheda, director at the Fair Elections Project, said in a statement the court's decision to follow a least-change criteria is "total bunk and not supported by statute or the constitution."

While Chheda agreed with Evers that the court should follow a nonpartisan process to drawing maps, he added that maps proposed Wednesday by the governor are "fairer, more compliant with state & federal law and redistricting criteria, and even more compliant with the ridiculous ‘least changes’ criteria than the rigged Republican proposal."

"If the state high Court rejects these maps in favor of a more egregious gerrymander, it will be yet another proof point that they are more concerned with politics than the law," Chheda added.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said on Tuesday the Supreme Court's ruling dealt a serious blow to those seeking a drastic change from maps Republicans drew in secret in 2011, but added it's still possible the next maps deviate away from existing boundaries, which have allowed Republicans to hold sizable majorities in the state Senate and Assembly for the last decade.

“The more we can move from those kinds of maps to maps that are more competitive and are fair, the better," Kaul said. "So I remain hopeful that the maps will improve from the current maps, but — because of the least-change approach being applied — we're not going to be able … to get from where we currently are to maps that are truly fair.”

Another lawsuit in federal court also lingers over the state's redistricting process. The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed the suit to proceed, denying a Republican request to dismiss the case.

The court earlier this month issued a stay in the Democratic-backed case pending further action by the state Supreme Court. It's unclear if the federal court would take up the matter after the state Supreme Court comes to a final ruling.

Whether the federal court takes up the case hinges on if the maps drawn by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

Kaul also noted that the Freedom to Vote Act, which has been introduced in the U.S. Senate, could have implications on congressional redistricting, if the measure is signed into law. The proposal includes provisions to prevent gerrymandering, among other election-related measures.

Evers on Monday joined 16 other Democratic governors in a letter to Senate leadership urging passage of the bill.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.

Republicans often have downplayed concerns about the practice - known as "gerrymandering," after an early 19th century political cartoon - saying the GOP's success is the result of strong candidates and Democrats being clustered in cities.

