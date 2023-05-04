Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto a Republican-authored bill that would boost state funding to local governments, saying the proposal doesn't spend enough and imposes unnecessary restrictions on counties and cities.

The governor issued a statement on the bill Thursday, minutes before the Assembly Committee on Local Government was scheduled to take up discussion on Assembly Bill 245, which would provide $227 million in new funding for local governments.

Evers said, while the proposal doesn't provide enough funding for local governments, he's optimistic that Republicans, who control the state Assembly and Senate, agree that counties and cities need additional state funds.

"The state must step up more than what I’ve seen," Evers said. "It’s why I can’t support the Republican plan as is — and frankly, I’ll veto it in its entirety."

"Let’s increase the money that’s going to the locals," Evers added. "And, frankly, also, let’s remove all those restrictions that the legislation was putting on those local folks. Here we, in one way, we want to bring them more money, and in another way, we want to take more control away from them. It doesn’t make sense."

Committee chair Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said he was disappointed in Evers' statement, but noted the bill can be amended before a final version is sent to the full Legislature.

"We're already starting the saber rattling," Novak said.

Bill co-author Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said the bill is the result of conversations with state and local officials as an attempt to reach a compromise.

"Nobody is going to see this as a perfect bill," Felzkowski said. "What we need to remember is it is compromise … You don't let perfect get in the way of good."

Under the draft bill, local governments could only spend the additional funds on law enforcement, fire protection, responding to emergencies, public works and transportation.

In addition, a component in the bill would prevent local governments from reducing their level of law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical services.

Under the bill, communities would see their state aid cut by 15% if they do not meet at least two of four requirements:

Maintaining the level of funds spent on police, fire and EMS from the previous year.

Don't eliminate any police, fire or EMS positions.

Maintain the number of moving violation tickets as the previous year.

Maintain the number of arrests made in the previous year.

Some have raised concern that the two latter requirements in the bill defies state statute, which prohibits quotas requiring law enforcement to issue a specific number of citations, complaints or warnings.

Municipalities would receive $176 million in increased aid under the proposal, with the distribution broken down into three categories, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau:

Municipalities with populations under 5,000 would receive a total of $82.8 million.

Those with populations between 5,000 and 30,000 would split $47.2 million.

Those with populations above 30,000 would receive $46.4 million.

Counties, meanwhile, would receive about $50 million.

The measure also would allow for $300 million in spending on a three-year pilot program to encourage local governments to share more services.

In written testimony provided to the committee, Matthew Rothschild, executive director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, criticized another component of the bill, which would prohibit counties and cities from holding public votes on advisory referendums.

Rothschild pointed to the 32 counties and 21 cities that have passed referendums supporting nonpartisan legislative maps over the past several years, as well as the handful of counties and cities that have passed advisory referendums supporting legalized marijuana in the state.

Rothschild said the bill's provision is unconstitutional and "a slap in the face to every citizen of this state."

"You are telling all of us that you don’t even want to hear from us, and that we can’t even express ourselves in advisory referendums on public issues through our local governments," he added.

The bill would also bar local health officials from closing a business for more than two weeks to help control an outbreak or epidemic.

It would also allow counties or cities within any proposed land stewardship zone in the northern portion of the state to essentially kill any proposed land acquisitions by passing a resolution opposing the measure. The state Department of Natural Resources would only be able to submit a project — located within the region north of U.S. Highway 8 — to the state budget committee if all impacted local entities pass a resolution in support of the proposal.

State Republicans have pushed back against several proposed land conservation projects, particularly in northern Wisconsin, over concerns they take too much private land off the tax rolls.