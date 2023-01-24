Gov. Tony Evers to pledge tax cuts, increased local funding in State of the State address

Gov. Tony Evers will pledge to cut taxes and find compromises to fund local communities in his first State of the State address of his second term Tuesday, according to speech excerpts released by the governor's office.

He will also promise to use part of the state's surplus, which is projected to be around $6.5 billion, "to make an historic investment in our kids and our schools," according to the speech excerpts.

"We have roads and bridges to fix, schools to fund, kids to support, communities to keep safe, water to keep clean, and a future we’ve built together after years of neglect that, today, we must work to protect," Evers said in speech excerpts.

Evers has called for tax cuts that benefit the middle class. Specifically, he has floated a plan providing a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less. Republican legislators, on the other hand, have released a plan to switch Wisconsin's progressive income tax to a 3.25% flat tax, which Evers would almost certainly veto.

Both Evers and legislative leaders support finding ways to fund local governments, but they don't appear to have found any middle ground yet. Evers has proposed increasing shared revenue, which provides money to local governments to help fund basic services, by 4% in each of the next two years. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, has proposed diverting 1% of the state sales tax to replace shared revenue.

The annual address will also likely echo many points in Evers' inauguration address, where he emphasized legalizing marijuana, undoing the state's near-complete abortion ban and expanding Medicaid.

In that address, the governor also emphasized compromising with Republicans — something GOP legislative leaders have also expressed a newfound openness for. But those same Republicans criticized that speech for being too partisan, and it remains unclear just where the Legislature and the governor's office can find agreement on most hot-button issues.

Republicans have rejected Evers' calls for Republicans to undo the state's 1849 abortion ban, expand Medicaid and legalize marijuana. Republican legislative leaders do, however, appear to support some form of a narrow medical marijuana program for people with serious conditions.

Evers will appear again before the Legislature during for his 2023-25 biennial budget message on Feb. 15.

While the governor has not yet unveiled specific proposals for the next two-year spending plan, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a Tuesday interview with WisconsinEye he expects the GOP-led Legislature to handle Evers' proposal as they have the past two cycles, by stripping the budget down to base and starting over.

"I can’t imagine doing it any different," Vos said of the upcoming budget process.

In 2021, Republicans stripped Evers' proposed budget of hundreds of proposals — ranging from Medicaid expansion to marijuana legalization — and ultimately approved a roughly $87.3 billion two-year spending plan.

Evers' speech also comes just under a month before the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, in which two conservatives, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, and two liberals, Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, will be on the ballot.

The top two vote-getters in that election will move on to the April 4 election. The winner of that election will replace a conservative justice and potentially change the court's ideological balance.