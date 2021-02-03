Gov. Tony Evers to push again for reduced prescription drug prices in upcoming budget

In his upcoming 2021-23 biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers plans to once again push for measures aimed at making prescription drugs more affordable in Wisconsin.

“No Wisconsinite should have to choose between paying their bills and affording their prescription medication,” Evers said in a statement. “Picking up your prescription shouldn’t break the bank, but we know too many Wisconsinites continue to struggle to afford their medications. That’s just not right.”

Evers is slated to deliver his formal budget proposal on Feb. 16. While some Democrats have encouraged Evers to be more aggressive in the upcoming budget cycle in order to accomplish party goals, Republicans, including those at the head of the state’s powerful budget committee, have said they plan to be cautious with spending.