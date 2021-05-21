Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill for second time that would have legalized paddlewheel raffles

Hosting meat raffles and other popular fundraisers that use paddlewheels could still slap you with a felony in Wisconsin after Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a bill for the second time that would have legalized the practice.
In his veto message, Evers — much like the last time he vetoed a paddlewheel raffle bill — said the bill in his view is illegal under the Wisconsin Constitution because paddlewheels are too similar in nature to roulette, a distinct form of gambling under state law.
The bill would have allowed organizations with a Class B raffle license to conduct paddlewheel raffles lawfully.
Spinning paddlewheels are used across the state for fundraisers and meat raffles. Under current law, however, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has determined that paddlewheels constitute illegal gambling subject to up to a Class I felony.
"I cannot knowingly sign a bill that I believe is prohibited by our Constitution," Evers said in his veto message. "While a roulette wheel typically lies horizontally and his spun with a ball to determine the winner based on chance, and a paddlewheel as described in this bill hangs vertically and is spun to determine the winner using a pointer or marker based on chance, this is a distinction without a difference."
Evers said he thought the expansion of paddlewheel raffles under the bill would further threaten the exclusive rights of tribes in Wisconsin to conduct Class III gaming, as guaranteed under tribal compacts.
Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said the bill was a commonsense measure to allow meat raffles and other popular fundraisers hosted by community organizations, churches and non-profits to survive. On Friday, he called for the Legislature to override the governor's veto.
"Let’s be clear: these organizations already have charitable gaming licenses," Jacque said in a statement. "I do not understand why Gov. Evers has it in for these groups. Surely the Governor has better things to do than making charity fundraising a crime."
Evers vetoed the last paddlewheel raffle bill in March 2020, but when he was asked by a reporter for his reasoning, the governor was unable to say.
On Friday, the governor also signed more than a dozen bills, one of which will require the Wisconsin Elections Commission to post online the draft minutes of its meetings within 48 hours of when the meeting ends. The bill also requires the commission to post the minutes of a meeting within 48 hours of them being approved.
Other bills Evers signed into law will allow out-of-state doctors and nurses to practice in Wisconsin for up to 90 days a year at a recreational or educational camp if the person is licensed and in good standing with their home state.
One bill signed into law will allow a student who is 16 or 17-years-old who is home schooled to serve as an election inspector. Previously, only minors of those ages enrolled in public, private or tribal schools were able to do so.
Another bill becoming law will create a special liquor license to ensure caterers can serve beer and liquor at the Road America racetrack in Sheboygan County.
An additional measure that will become law seeks to expand the number of newspapers in the state that are eligible to publish legal notices.
