 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill for second time that would have legalized paddlewheel raffles
0 comments

Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill for second time that would have legalized paddlewheel raffles

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meat raffle spinner at Tricia's Country Corners

Donna Scanlan spins a wheel to determine the winning number during a meat raffle at Tricia's Country Corners Bar and Grill in the town of Blooming Grove just east of Madison. 

 AMBER ARNOLD — State Journal

Hosting meat raffles and other popular fundraisers that use paddlewheels could still slap you with a felony in Wisconsin after Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a bill for the second time that would have legalized the practice.

In his veto message, Evers — much like the last time he vetoed a paddlewheel raffle bill — said the bill in his view is illegal under the Wisconsin Constitution because paddlewheels are too similar in nature to roulette, a distinct form of gambling under state law. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon

The bill would have allowed organizations with a Class B raffle license to conduct paddlewheel raffles lawfully. 

Spinning paddlewheels are used across the state for fundraisers and meat raffles. Under current law, however, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has determined that paddlewheels constitute illegal gambling subject to up to a Class I felony. 

Law enforcement announces charges for serial sex assaults uncovered by backlogged evidence

"I cannot knowingly sign a bill that I believe is prohibited by our Constitution," Evers said in his veto message. "While a roulette wheel typically lies horizontally and his spun with a ball to determine the winner based on chance, and a paddlewheel as described in this bill hangs vertically and is spun to determine the winner using a pointer or marker based on chance, this is a distinction without a difference." 

Evers said he thought the expansion of paddlewheel raffles under the bill would further threaten the exclusive rights of tribes in Wisconsin to conduct Class III gaming, as guaranteed under tribal compacts.

Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said the bill was a commonsense measure to allow meat raffles and other popular fundraisers hosted by community organizations, churches and non-profits to survive. On Friday, he called for the Legislature to override the governor's veto. 

No masks required for vaccinated people in state buildings starting June 1

"Let’s be clear: these organizations already have charitable gaming licenses," Jacque said in a statement. "I do not understand why Gov. Evers has it in for these groups. Surely the Governor has better things to do than making charity fundraising a crime."

Evers vetoed the last paddlewheel raffle bill in March 2020, but when he was asked by a reporter for his reasoning, the governor was unable to say. 

GOP leaders reject Tony Evers' proposal for Medicaid expansion

On Friday, the governor also signed more than a dozen bills, one of which will require the Wisconsin Elections Commission to post online the draft minutes of its meetings within 48 hours of when the meeting ends. The bill also requires the commission to post the minutes of a meeting within 48 hours of them being approved.

Other bills Evers signed into law will allow out-of-state doctors and nurses to practice in Wisconsin for up to 90 days a year at a recreational or educational camp if the person is licensed and in good standing with their home state. 

One bill signed into law will allow a student who is 16 or 17-years-old who is home schooled to serve as an election inspector. Previously, only minors of those ages enrolled in public, private or tribal schools were able to do so. 

Another bill becoming law will create a special liquor license to ensure caterers can serve beer and liquor at the Road America racetrack in Sheboygan County. 

An additional measure that will become law seeks to expand the number of newspapers in the state that are eligible to publish legal notices.

SOS readers seek help with flights canceled due to COVID-19

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS saw complaints about flight refunds and vouchers soar.

SOS: Fiji credit/refund is last piece of 'dream trip' canceled by COVID-19
Govt-and-politics

SOS: Fiji credit/refund is last piece of 'dream trip' canceled by COVID-19

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

Paschke said "Josh" said to keep his number and he "will personally make sure I get the cash back after December."

SOS records its first twofer: Another canceled-flight recompense runaround
Govt-and-politics

SOS records its first twofer: Another canceled-flight recompense runaround

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

Loyal readers might remember John Schmitz from April, when during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS was able to help him break through the logjam at the Department of Workforce Development to resolve his unemployment claim.

SOS: Mail delivery, cable bundle, airline credits, oh boy!
Govt-and-politics

SOS: Mail delivery, cable bundle, airline credits, oh boy!

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

"If I hadn't gone to the post office and did my own investigating, we wouldn't have received our ballots."

SOS: Voyage to United Airlines refund provided plenty of turbulence
Govt-and-politics

SOS: Voyage to United Airlines refund provided plenty of turbulence

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

Paul Weimer called United's explanation "revisionist history."

SOS: Frontier Airlines makes good on 1 of 2 customer complaints
Govt-and-politics

SOS: Frontier Airlines makes good on 1 of 2 customer complaints

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

"Why wouldn't I use those 50,000 miles for free flights if I had them in my account in early June?"

SOS: Frontier Airlines changes course, provides refund on canceled flight
Govt-and-politics

SOS: Frontier Airlines changes course, provides refund on canceled flight

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

Airlines have been taking advantage of federal rules that allow them to deny refunds of nonrefundable tickets to travelers who cancel their trips.

SOS: Mitigating at least a little of the damage wrought by COVID-19 pandemic
Govt-and-politics

SOS: Mitigating at least a little of the damage wrought by COVID-19 pandemic

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

SOS tackles problems with unemployment and airline tickets.

SOS: Fan promised refund for flight she never took, from game she didn't attend
Govt-and-politics

SOS: Fan promised refund for flight she never took, from game she didn't attend

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

"They don't seem to understand that if I couldn't get to Tampa, how was I supposed to use the ticket and fly back?"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News