Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill for second time that would have legalized paddlewheel raffles

Evers said he thought the expansion of paddlewheel raffles under the bill would further threaten the exclusive rights of tribes in Wisconsin to conduct Class III gaming, as guaranteed under tribal compacts.

Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said the bill was a commonsense measure to allow meat raffles and other popular fundraisers hosted by community organizations, churches and non-profits to survive. On Friday, he called for the Legislature to override the governor's veto.

"Let’s be clear: these organizations already have charitable gaming licenses," Jacque said in a statement. "I do not understand why Gov. Evers has it in for these groups. Surely the Governor has better things to do than making charity fundraising a crime."

Evers vetoed the last paddlewheel raffle bill in March 2020, but when he was asked by a reporter for his reasoning, the governor was unable to say.