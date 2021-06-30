Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would have banned accepting most private election grants

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have banned local and state governments from accepting election grants in most cases, dealing a blow to the GOP effort to overhaul Wisconsin's election laws following former President Donald Trump's loss in November.

Assembly Bill 173, one of several election bills the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate recently approved, would generally prohibit municipal and county governments from accepting private grants for election administration.

It would allow the Wisconsin Elections Commission to accept private election grants if it distributes the money on a per capita basis to each Wisconsin municipality, with approval from the Republican-controlled legislative budget committee, but only if the grant does not specify specific purposes for use or requires repayment.

The bill would also create new restrictions for who can serve as a tabulator or poll worker. Under the bill, a tabulator would need to sign an oath, be a Wisconsin resident and adequately trained.

It would prohibit poll workers from being employees of candidate, recall, political or campaign committees, political parties or advocacy groups.