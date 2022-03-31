Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would have enhanced penalties for rioters

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican bill Thursday that would have created mandatory minimum sentences for people participating in riots.

Evers said the bill, which would have defined "riot" and enforced penalties for participating in them, would have infringed on Wisconsinites' First Amendment rights.

"This bill inadvertently creates ambiguity, inconsistency, and contradictions in practical application that could be used to infringe on rights guaranteed under the First Amendment," he said.

The bill, SB 296, defined a riot as gatherings of at least three people with a clear danger toward property or people where somebody commits or threatens to commit an act of violence. Under the bill, "intentionally" attending a riot would have carried a 30-day jail sentence and knowingly participating in a riot resulting in injury or property damage would have carried a 45-day jail sentence.

Several law enforcement organizations backed the bill, while activist groups and the city of Milwaukee opposed the bill as likely to infringe protesters' free speech and assembly rights.

The bill was also opposed by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity, who shared a statement saying, "AFP fears this well-intended legislation would have a chilling effect on the lawful exercise of free expression and could be inappropriately applied by government officials in a partisan or otherwise biased manner."

The bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and the Assembly on a 59-34 party-line vote.

School vouchers

Evers also vetoed a measure, SB 597, that would have allowed schools participating in voucher programs to adopt an early admission policy for 4-year-old kindergarten, 5-year-old kindergarten and first grade.

Evers vetoed the bill because he didn't want to create "a scenario that would likely increase property taxes," which fund the programs, he said.

In a statement, Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, called Evers' veto "particularly cruel and disingenuous," and argued that it wouldn't have increased property taxes.

"This bill impacts the academically gifted kids that are already in choice schools," he said. "These kids aren’t Republican or Democrat – they are (students) looking for equal opportunity. And by vetoing this bill, he is holding them back and capping their academic performance."

The measure passed the Senate 21-12 along party lines in January and the Assembly one month later on a voice vote.

Evers has yet to take action on other Republican bills seeking to bolster the state's school voucher program, eliminate classes on racism and diversity and give parents more control over their students' education. He will almost certainly veto all of the measures.

In February, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said, “Gov. Evers will continue to do what’s best for our kids and supporting Republicans’ agenda to radicalize our classrooms isn’t it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0