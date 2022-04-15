Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP-authored bills to restrict access to unemployment benefits

Gov. Tony Evers signed 15 bills into law on Friday, while also vetoing 28 more, including GOP-authored legislation that Republicans say are geared toward addressing Wisconsin's ongoing workforce shortage by restricting access to state unemployment benefits and forcing more people back into the labor pool.
The Democratic governor also vetoed GOP bills aimed at breaking up Milwaukee’s school district, which is the state’s largest, into up to eight smaller districts, and creating a "Parental Bill of Rights," allowing parents to sue school officials for not using parents' requested pronouns and gender identities for their children. Evers, a former educator and state superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction, also vetoed a bill aimed at expanding private school vouchers in the state.
Many of Friday's vetoes were expected, but Republicans advanced the measures through the Legislature regardless. Many of the measures are expected to be major campaign talking points leading up to the Nov. 8 election, where Evers is seeking a second term.
People are also reading…
Evers, who has pushed for increased spending on training and recruitment, as well as efforts to reduce employment barriers some individuals face to address workforce challenges in the state, was expected to veto the Republican unemployment bills.
Evers' latest round of vetoes brings his total to 126 since taking office. Republicans lack the votes needed in the Senate and Assembly to successfully override a veto.
Among bills vetoed, AB 937, would have tied the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate. Currently, an individual can receive up to $370 in weekly state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks. Under the bill, the maximum number of weeks a claimant could receive benefits would be based on the state's unemployment rate.
Claimants would have received 26 weeks of benefits if the state unemployment rate were greater than 9%, while the number of weekly benefits would be reduced to as few as 14 weeks if the rate were at 3.5% or lower.
"I am vetoing this bill in its entirety because I object to adding more barriers for individuals applying for and receiving economic assistance through programs largely designed to provide support when individuals and families are experiencing economic hardship," Evers wrote in a veto message for the bill.
Other workforce bills vetoed by Evers include:
- AB 934, which would require the state Department of Health Services to determine a person's Medicaid eligibility every six months.
- AB 935, which would require DHS to enforce a federal work requirement, including drug screenings, for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to take part in the state's FoodShare program, which helps people with limited money buy food.
- AB 936, which would remove an individual's Medicaid eligibility if they knowingly fail to accept an offer for legal, paid employment or an increase in paid hours.
- AB 939, which would require DWD to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for March dropped to 2.8%, according to preliminary estimates. DWD will update the state’s official unemployment rate for March next month, while February’s finalized rate came in at 2.9% — tied for the all-time low.
Other bills
Evers also struck down AB 963, which had been dubbed by Republicans as a "Parental Bill or Rights," which Evers described as "another in a string of legislation aimed not at supporting out parents, our kids, and our schools, and fostering those relationships that improve student outcomes, but at dividing our schools."
The proposal would have allowed a parent or guardian to sue a school district or school official if they don't allow parents to; determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school; review instructional materials and outlines used by the child's school; access any education-related information regarding the child; receive advance notice of any polls or surveys conducted in the child's classroom; request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed; and opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religious or personal conviction.
"While it's not surprising that Evers vetoed a bill he called radical before even seeing the text, it's disappointing he would refuse to take the time to listen to parents' concerns before nixing the bill," Republican Governors Association spokesperson Maddie Anderson said in a statement.
Evers also vetoed AB 970, a measure that would have vastly expanded private school vouchers by eliminating the income limits in the statewide, Milwaukee County and Racine County private school voucher programs, as well as create a temporary education expense reimbursement program for public school students. A fiscal report estimated the bill could raise property taxes as much as $577 million.
Another bill vetoed by Evers, AB 966, would have split the Milwaukee Public Schools System by July 1, 2024 and replace it with smaller districts, a move Republicans have said would increase accountability and lead to better performance in the smaller districts — and bolster low reading and math scores for Milwaukee public school students.
"This bill represents yet another attempt by this Legislature to politicize our schools and an unprecedented intrusion on local control in our public school districts," Evers wrote in a veto message.
Chris Reader, executive vice president of the conservative group IRG Action, said Evers' vetoes means "the future for children in Wisconsin is less bright today."
“Instead of standing with kids and families, he stood with the failed status quo and the education establishment," Reader said in a statement. "Now Wisconsin families will not have additional options on where their children go to school, students will not have access to new exceptional courses and materials, and the status quo will continue to perpetuate the failing Milwaukee Public School District. It’s a sad day for Wisconsin.”
Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces in 2020
Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovation and place for well-established businesses to thrive. These companies are doing just that, according to their employees.
Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovation and place for well-established businesses to thrive.
Who determines Top Workplaces? The best judges: the employees who work there.
Engaged leadership, a culture of building employee skills and a commitment to helping members boosted Summit Credit Union to the top spot among large firms in this year’s Top Workplaces project.
Working in a convenience store isn’t always seen as desirable, but Kwik Trip officials say their employee benefits and choosiness in hiring have helped redefine that image for the 680-store chain.
EVCO Plastics, a third-generation family company, believes that the power of technology is unleashed by the right human touch.
In 1969, when LeRoy Carlson started what today is TDS Telecommunications, he was a believer in investing in employees – a value that company officials say continues as the firm enters its 51st year.
NO. 5 LARGE | WAUNAKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Embracing community values leads to strong, effective schools
The Waunakee Community School District draws its identity and its workplace culture from the community it serves.
EXECUTIVE Q&A/ANNA STERN, TRI-NORTH BUILDERS INC. VICE PRESIDENT Builder stresses the importance of workplace culture
Tri-North Builders Inc. was founded in Madison in 1981 as a general contracting firm and has continuously expanded services to offer pre-construction, general construction, construction management, design-build, independent cost estimating and green-building consulting services.
Finding qualified, talented employees is a tough job in a low-employment landscape such as Madison’s – but keeping them is also a major challenge that cuts to the heart of a workplace’s culture.
Taking care of the caregivers is one of the ways that Senior Helpers built a culture of compassion among its 160 employees.
NO. 2 MIDSIZE | FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION Fairway thrives on humility, succeeds through customer service
The first job at Fairway Independent Mortgage is humility.
Amtelco, a 44-year-old family-owned company, builds its corporate culture on a foundation of treating its employees, its customers and its community like family.
NO. 4 MIDSIZE | THE DOUGLAS STEWART COMPANY Teamwork, respect, accountability mark distributor’s success
When The Douglas Stewart Company took on a demanding new contract last year, everybody chipped in by working long hours and weekends – including its executives and their families.
NO. 5 MIDSIZE | FIRST CHOICE DENTAL GROUP Workplace flexibility, employee support boost patient care
Kevin Klagos has a simple formula for success in dentistry: Take care of your employees and they will reflect that same care with their patients.
Widen Enterprises Inc. builds software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful and measurable digital experiences.
From groceries to financial services, the midsize company category generated a range of highly ranked firms, whose dynamic approach to workplace culture earned them a spot in Top Workplaces.
EXECUTIVE Q&A/KIM LOBDELL, KL ENGINEERING OWNER & PRESIDENT Work-life balance, customer service key to firm’s culture
KL Engineering provides civil engineering services built around a specialization in transportation engineering.
The companies recognized in the Wisconsin State Journal’s Top Workplaces project this year possess not only vibrant workplace cultures, but interesting histories, practices and approaches to community service.
Dan Fitzgerald believes that enabling employees to make decisions – and learn from mistakes – drives the culture at Horizon Develop Build Manage, providing the underpinning of a Top Workplace.
Keeping creative minds engaged at the brand-building firm Shine United involves both empowering and rewarding employees.
Feeding employees’ ambitions to change a company and an industry, trust and fair compensation are the foundation of the culture at Abodo, an online rental marketplace with a national reach.
Propeller Health emerged from a year of change with its employee culture intact and, company officials say, even stronger.
A few years back, Andy Kurth shifted his focus at Weed Man Lawn Care from being solely money driven to one of helping his employees succeed and thrive.
Here are the rest of the top-ranked small firms in Top Workplaces 2020, reflecting a diversity in business types and workplace cultures that have added up to success in their respective areas.
Although all of the organizations recognized in this section have earned distinction as Top Workplaces for 2020, employees at some of them felt so strongly in certain respects that their companies were singled out for special awards.
When it comes to feeling appreciated at work, what matters most to employees? If you answered “pay,” think again. Research shows pay is low on the list.