Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP-authored bills to restrict access to unemployment benefits

Gov. Tony Evers signed 15 bills into law on Friday, while also vetoing 28 more, including GOP-authored legislation that Republicans say are geared toward addressing Wisconsin's ongoing workforce shortage by restricting access to state unemployment benefits and forcing more people back into the labor pool.

The Democratic governor also vetoed GOP bills aimed at breaking up Milwaukee’s school district, which is the state’s largest, into up to eight smaller districts, and creating a "Parental Bill of Rights," allowing parents to sue school officials for not using parents' requested pronouns and gender identities for their children. Evers, a former educator and state superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction, also vetoed a bill aimed at expanding private school vouchers in the state.

Many of Friday's vetoes were expected, but Republicans advanced the measures through the Legislature regardless. Many of the measures are expected to be major campaign talking points leading up to the Nov. 8 election, where Evers is seeking a second term.

Evers, who has pushed for increased spending on training and recruitment, as well as efforts to reduce employment barriers some individuals face to address workforce challenges in the state, was expected to veto the Republican unemployment bills.

Evers' latest round of vetoes brings his total to 126 since taking office. Republicans lack the votes needed in the Senate and Assembly to successfully override a veto.

Among bills vetoed, AB 937, would have tied the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate. Currently, an individual can receive up to $370 in weekly state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks. Under the bill, the maximum number of weeks a claimant could receive benefits would be based on the state's unemployment rate.

Claimants would have received 26 weeks of benefits if the state unemployment rate were greater than 9%, while the number of weekly benefits would be reduced to as few as 14 weeks if the rate were at 3.5% or lower.

"I am vetoing this bill in its entirety because I object to adding more barriers for individuals applying for and receiving economic assistance through programs largely designed to provide support when individuals and families are experiencing economic hardship," Evers wrote in a veto message for the bill.

Other workforce bills vetoed by Evers include:

AB 934, which would require the state Department of Health Services to determine a person's Medicaid eligibility every six months.

AB 935, which would require DHS to enforce a federal work requirement, including drug screenings, for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to take part in the state's FoodShare program, which helps people with limited money buy food.

AB 936, which would remove an individual's Medicaid eligibility if they knowingly fail to accept an offer for legal, paid employment or an increase in paid hours.

AB 939, which would require DWD to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for March dropped to 2.8%, according to preliminary estimates. DWD will update the state’s official unemployment rate for March next month, while February’s finalized rate came in at 2.9% — tied for the all-time low.

Other bills

Evers also struck down AB 963, which had been dubbed by Republicans as a "Parental Bill or Rights," which Evers described as "another in a string of legislation aimed not at supporting out parents, our kids, and our schools, and fostering those relationships that improve student outcomes, but at dividing our schools."

The proposal would have allowed a parent or guardian to sue a school district or school official if they don't allow parents to; determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school; review instructional materials and outlines used by the child's school; access any education-related information regarding the child; receive advance notice of any polls or surveys conducted in the child's classroom; request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed; and opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religious or personal conviction.

"While it's not surprising that Evers vetoed a bill he called radical before even seeing the text, it's disappointing he would refuse to take the time to listen to parents' concerns before nixing the bill," Republican Governors Association spokesperson Maddie Anderson said in a statement.

Evers also vetoed AB 970, a measure that would have vastly expanded private school vouchers by eliminating the income limits in the statewide, Milwaukee County and Racine County private school voucher programs, as well as create a temporary education expense reimbursement program for public school students. A fiscal report estimated the bill could raise property taxes as much as $577 million.

Another bill vetoed by Evers, AB 966, would have split the Milwaukee Public Schools System by July 1, 2024 and replace it with smaller districts, a move Republicans have said would increase accountability and lead to better performance in the smaller districts — and bolster low reading and math scores for Milwaukee public school students.

"This bill represents yet another attempt by this Legislature to politicize our schools and an unprecedented intrusion on local control in our public school districts," Evers wrote in a veto message.

Chris Reader, executive vice president of the conservative group IRG Action, said Evers' vetoes means "the future for children in Wisconsin is less bright today."

“Instead of standing with kids and families, he stood with the failed status quo and the education establishment," Reader said in a statement. "Now Wisconsin families will not have additional options on where their children go to school, students will not have access to new exceptional courses and materials, and the status quo will continue to perpetuate the failing Milwaukee Public School District. It’s a sad day for Wisconsin.”

