Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican bills that would have placed new restrictions on voting

One of the bills took aim at absentee ballot collection events used during the 2020 election, such as Madison's Democracy in the Park, in which more than 10,000 absentee ballots were collected by city election officials.

The bill would have restricted such events to occurring as close as possible to the local clerk's office, required the clerk or local election officials to staff the event, and prohibited absentee ballot collection events from occurring before the in-person absentee voting window, which is generally two weeks before Election Day.

Madison's absentee ballot collection event happened before that window.

The bill also would have restricted which people can return an absentee voter's ballot. Under the bill, only the voter, voter's legal guardian, immediate family member or a designated Wisconsin registered voter would be allowed to return an absentee ballot. The bill would make it a felony for anybody else to return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter.

Absentee voting

Another bill would have placed a number of new restrictions on voting absentee. Current law requires most absentee voters to provide a photo ID the first time they apply to vote absentee, but the bill Evers vetoed would have required it for each election and associated primary.