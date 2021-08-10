Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican bills that would place new restrictions on voting

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed a number of bills authored by Republicans that would place new restrictions on Wisconsin voters following former President Donald Trump's election loss.

The bills make significant changes to Wisconsin elections, such as making most people who are indefinitely confined — not able to get to the polls by themselves — provide a photo ID to vote. The legislation would also require all people who vote absentee to present a photo ID every time they vote, not just the first time.

GOP lawmakers have said their election bills would help build trust in elections, but were panned by Democrats and many other organizations, including disability rights advocates. Some of the measures failed to get full Republican support.

Through the legislation, GOP lawmakers have sought to limit or otherwise impose restrictions on a number of election practices used in the November 2020 election that they believe were either unfair or undermined trust in elections.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes — a similar margin to Trump's 2016 win. There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts have rejected several lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome.