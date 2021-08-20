 Skip to main content
Gov. Walz extends Minnesota's welcome mat to Afghan refugees
Gov. Walz extends Minnesota's welcome mat to Afghan refugees

At-risk Afghans who were evacuated to Italy are telling traumatic stories of how they escaped Taliban search patrols and went to terrifying efforts to reach the airport in Kabul. They are remaining anonymous to protect their identity.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending a welcome mat for refugees from Afghanistan.

In a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan offered to to work with the federal government to continue Minnesota's history of welcoming refugees by assisting with the resettlement of people fleeing Afghanistan.

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 file photo hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. 

"Minnesota has a strong tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge and supporting them to rebuild their lives and become part of our communities," their letter said. "Minnesota is eager to uphold that tradition by welcoming families and children and providing the stable foundation they need to rebuild their lives, achieve their highest potential, and contribute to our state."

Tens of thousands of Afghans have been trying to flee their home country since the Taliban takeover, with desperate crowds thronging Kabul's airport.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks from the Governor's Reception room at the State Capitol, to discuss the latest steps in his response to COVID-19, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.

Minnesota is already home to some of the largest Hmong, Somali and Liberian communities in the U.S., as well as a small Afghan community. The state has also drawn significant numbers of refugees in recent decades from Myanmar, Ethiopia, Bhutan, Iraq, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bosnia and the former Soviet Union.

"New Minnesotans strengthen our communities and contribute to the social fabric of our state," Walz and Flanagan wrote. "They are our neighbors."

