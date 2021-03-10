Green Bay, Democrats dispute report that private group took over city's election administration

The Spotlight report states Rubenstein was working for the National Vote at Home Institute, one of the subcontractors with close ties to the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The city of Green Bay strongly disputes the claim that employees of private election groups assisting with the election ever had any decision-making power.

"As part of the $1.6M election grant award, the City received technical assistance from experts in elections, security, public relations and analysis," Green Bay's statement said. "They provided additional input and insight, but never had access to ballots, computers, storage, equipment or the like. When staff agreed with the recommendations, we implemented those suggestions. When staff did not, the City implemented our preferred course of action."

The Spotlight report also references a claim by former Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno that a contract stipulated Spitzer-Rubenstein would have four of the five keys to the hotel ballroom "several days before the election," however, the emails referenced in the Spotlight report do not support such a claim.

The city's statement said absentee ballots were kept at city hall until city staff delivered them to the KI Convention Center at 6 a.m. on Election Day using a "clear, documented chain of custody made up exclusively of city staff."