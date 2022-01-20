Groups appeal judge's ruling barring ballot drop boxes, seek stay until after April election

A group of voting rights advocacy organizations on Thursday filed an appeal to a Waukesha County judge's ruling last week barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state.

Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney with the liberal law firm Law Forward, said the appeal — filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court by Disability Rights Wisconsin, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice — also seeks a stay on Judge Michael Bohren's ruling to allow absentee ballot drop boxes to be used until after the April 5 spring election.

The court has scheduled emergency meeting for Friday on the motion for a stay. If the request is denied, Mandell said the groups will file with the state Court of Appeals.

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, though the state elections commission issued guidance in early 2020 to allow election clerks to make use of them. The boxes were widely used in the state that year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.

Bohren last week ruled in a case brought forth by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty that there is “no statutory authority to have drop boxes used for the collection of absentee ballots” outside of allowed use at an alternate absentee ballot location or at a clerk’s office.

"We are pleased the court made this clear, providing Wisconsin voters with certainty for forthcoming elections," WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg said in a statement last week.

WILL filed the lawsuit last year just days after the state Supreme Court in a 4-3 ruling turned back a separate attempt by a major Republican donor to ban the boxes.

"(Bohren) says that drop boxes are illegal under Wisconsin law because they’re not mentioned in the statue, but telephones aren’t mentioned in the bible and nobody thinks that means they are evil and sinful," Mandell said Thursday. "Absentee drop boxes that are secure and properly monitored are an entirely reasonable way for municipal clerks to accept absentee ballot returns. There’s nothing in the state that says to the contrary."

Bohren also said state law only allows absentee ballots to be mailed in or delivered to the clerk in person, a ruling Mandell called "an absurd and preposterous interpretation of the law."

"If you complete your absentee ballot, sign and seal it and by mistake you leave it on the kitchen table and you ask your spouse to put it in the mail, it cannot be that in that circumstance that you and your spouse have both committed voter fraud," Mandell said.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court also could take up the topic of drop boxes in a lawsuit filed last year by Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch challenging the commission’s guidance on drop boxes. The state’s high court has not said if it will take up the case before it goes through lower courts.

Another lawsuit was filed earlier this month by a Waukesha County resident represented by WILL. The voter is suing the Elections Commission for rejecting a complaint he filed last year regarding ballot drop boxes.

