Groups respond to claims of excessive contributions

A WMC spokesman said it sent a check for $500 to CERS in December 2019. A CERS campaign finance report logs a $500 check from the group in January 2020. Campaign finance law indicates that receiving committees, in this case CERS, should log the contribution in the year in which the contribution was received.

A spokeswoman for the committee confirmed the check from WMC was cut in December 2019 but wasn't received by CERS until after the 1st of January, so it was recorded in 2020, which put them over the limit. CERS has returned the $500 contribution to WMC.

As for the $22,000 from Kapur & Associates, a CERS spokeswoman said an $11,000 check from the firm was accidentally recorded twice. CERS has amended their report to delete the second error entry in the reports, which puts the group under the contribution limits.