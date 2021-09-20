Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, forcing the Republican gubernatorial candidate to cancel all upcoming campaign events just days after launching her bid for governor.

Kleefisch's spokesperson Alec Zimmerman confirmed in an email that Kleefisch, a colon cancer survivor, was exposed to the coronavirus while at church on Sept. 12, three days after formally declaring her candidacy. Kleefisch was informed of her exposure last Thursday and tested positive the following day.

"She is feeling fine," Zimmerman said. "We have canceled all upcoming events and are notifying recent close contacts. Rebecca received the vaccine last spring."

Zimmerman said additional details would not be available Monday, but said the campaign has canceled all in-person events for the remainder of the week. Virtual events, such as radio interviews, are expected to continue, he added.

Kleefisch launched her campaign earlier this month with the goal of unseating incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term.