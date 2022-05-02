Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels refutes claims of out-of-state residency

Millionaire businessman Tim Michels, who formally launched his campaign for governor last week, is refuting claims that he has largely resided outside the state over the last several years.

Michels, who co-owns Brownsville-based Michels Corp., a family-owned international energy and infrastructure construction business, issued a statement Monday in response to a recent report on the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now that questioned whether Michels had spent most of the last nine years in Wisconsin or in the New York City area, including at a $17 million home in Greenwich, Connecticut, that he purchased in late 2020. The report detailed more than $30 million in properties purchased by Michels in Connecticut and New York from 2015-2020.

Michels, who also owns a home in Hartland, said he has "spent the bulk of my time in Wisconsin" and blamed "special interests in Madison" for the report, though he didn't specify how much time he spent in or out of the state.

"I paid my taxes here," Michels said. "I voted here. Wisconsin is home and always will be. Anyone insinuating anything to the contrary is just plain wrong.”

Michels is one of several GOP candidates running in the Aug. 9 primary. Other Republicans in the race include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport. The winner will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in the Nov. 8 election.

Wisconsin Right Now reported that, between 2013 and 2021, all three of Michels' children attended and graduated from high schools in Connecticut and New York City. Speaking with conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell on Monday, Michels said his children may have spent much of the past several years outside the state, but added he has largely maintained residency in Wisconsin.

"I’m the guy on the ballot. I’m the one that is running for governor because I can’t take it anymore," Michels said in an interview with "Anybody who is trying to portray my family as being anything other than genuine Wisconsin hardworking people — it’s just plain politics."

Michels, a U.S. Army veteran, said his primary place of residence during that time was in northwest Waukesha County, though he has split his time between Wisconsin and the New York area for almost 10 years to be closer to infrastructure projects there secured by Michels Corp.

Michels told O'Donnell he has paid taxes in Wisconsin for every one of those years except 2015, when he spent more than half of the year in New York.

For the purposes of income taxes, an individual is considered a legal resident of Wisconsin if they maintain a permanent home within the state, regardless of whether the individual is physically present in Wisconsin or living outside of the state, according to the state Department of Revenue. The definition of a permanent home depends on several factors, including where the individual lives, votes, pays rent or registers a vehicle.

A candidate must be an eligible voter in the state in order to run for governor. Records show that Michels voted, either at the polls or absentee, in Wisconsin elections for at least the past 10 years.

"I’ve never dropped a ballot in the mail from any other state," Michels said.

Michels also pushed back against claims in the Wisconsin Right Now report that he and his campaign did not adequately respond to questions on his residency before the report published over the weekend.

"I think it’s a complete misconception to say that we were ducking this," Michels said. "I knew it would come up at some point … there’s nothing to hide."

A Marquette Law School Poll published in late April found that, among Republican gubernatorial candidates, 32% of respondents support Kleefisch, 10% support Nicholson, 4% support Ramthun and 46% had no preference, very similar to a poll conducted in February.

The Republican gubernatorial primary poll did not include Michels, who announced his candidacy earlier that week.

Kleefisch is the only Republican gubernatorial candidate for whom most polled voters had an opinion, with 27% holding a favorable view and 25% holding an unfavorable view.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0