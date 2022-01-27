Here’s why Republicans are trying to ban absentee ballot drop boxes

Absentee ballot drop boxes come in various sizes, but they’re built of steel, locked, and emptied on a regular schedule by authorized personnel operating in teams. Supporters say they are as secure, if not more so, than U.S. Postal Service mailboxes.
So why have Republicans launched multiple legal challenges against the use of the boxes in Wisconsin and elsewhere?
The principal reason cited in court filings in Wisconsin is that nothing in state law permits the state Elections Commission to issue guidance to clerks allowing them to set up the boxes.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the conservative law firm that has filed multiple legal challenges against the use of drop boxes in the state, notes that state law says an absentee ballot “shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”
“Wisconsin voters, candidates, and election officials deserve certainty on the legal methods to cast an absentee ballot,” WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement.
At the same time, state law also doesn’t forbid drop boxes. Proponents — including the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voice For Justice and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin — say the boxes provide a safe, secure and accessible alternative to mailing in a ballot or voting in person during a pandemic.
Hundreds of municipal clerks made use of the freestanding, mailbox-like structures in 2020 when there still wasn’t a vaccine for COVID-19 and public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places. At the same time, the large number of absentee ballots requested that year, combined with cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service, led many to worry their ballots wouldn’t make it back in time if they were mailed.
In Madison, 13 of the city’s 14 drop boxes are located at fire stations, with one more at Elver Park, according to the city website. Ballots are retrieved from the boxes by two sworn election officials, who secure the ballots in a ballot bag with a tamper-evident seal and return them to the City Clerk’s Office.
So what is the harm in allowing people to place their ballots in the boxes?
In short, some Republicans argue that adding any unauthorized method for returning ballots opens the door to fraudulent activity, despite multiple reviews of the 2020 election finding no evidence of widespread fraud. And when clerks in largely Democratic areas like Madison make more use of the boxes than clerks in other areas, some conservatives have questioned if that provides an unfair advantage — even though the boxes have been used throughout Wisconsin, including areas that voted heavily for Republicans.
“I think there is a much broader and concerted effort here to make it harder to vote and to cast doubt on our electoral process and I think this is just one piece of that bigger picture,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
In its review of elections administration, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau reported that, based on results from the nearly half of the 1,835 municipal clerks in Wisconsin who responded to an agency survey, the boxes had appeared in all corners of the state prior to the November 2020 election.
Nearly 29% of respondents, or 245 clerks, said they had used the boxes, according to the Audit Bureau. According to a map the agency created, from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven regions of the state used them, including in the northeast and northwest parts of the state where former President Donald Trump won the vast majority of counties.
In all, the boxes were in use in at least 43 cities, 46 villages and 156 towns, according to the Audit Bureau.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” the chair of the Elections Commission said.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…