Here's how to watch Friday's U.S. Senate debate between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes

We've seen U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes duke it out in ads and on social media since August, but Friday will be the first time the U.S. Senate candidates participate together in a televised debate.
Here's what you should know about the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association debate, which is scheduled to air Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
How to tune in
You can watch — or listen — to the debate on over 70 radio and television channels across Wisconsin. If you want to watch the debate and you live in Madison, you can tune into PBS Wisconsin, Wisconsin EYE, WISC-TV (ch. 3), WKOW-TV (ch. 27), WMSN-TV (ch. 47), WMTV-TV (ch. 15), C-SPAN National Cable Network or Fox Nation.
For radio listeners in Madison, WERN FM, WHA AM and WTTN AM are streaming live, while WORT FM will be replaying the debate Oct. 10.
For a full list of networks where you can listen, watch or live stream the debate, go to tinyurl.com/wisconsin-debate.
Who's asking questions?
Veteran broadcast journalist Jill Geisler will be moderating the debate.
Alongside Geisler will be the following panelists:
- A.J. Bayatpour, Capitol Bureau Chief, WKOW, Madison
- Mark Leland, Anchor/Reporter, WLUK Green Bay
- Kim Murphy, Anchor, WITI, Milwaukee
- Montse Ricossa, News Anchor, Telemundo Wisconsin
- Dale Ryman, Anchor/Reporter, WSAW, Wausau
- Brad Williams, Anchor/Reporter, WIZM Radio, La Crosse
Next debate
A second debate between Johnson and Barnes is scheduled to take place at Marquette University on Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Madisonians can watch the debate on WMTV (ch. 15).
