Here's how to watch Tony Evers, Tim Michels in tonight's gubernatorial debate

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger and business owner Tim Michels have agreed to just one debate leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

The one-hour debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation, will air on 70 stations starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The debate will also air live on C-SPAN, WisconsinEye and close to a dozen online streaming platforms.

It will be moderated by Jill Geisler, the Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University in Chicago. Panelists will be Amy DuPont, WKBT-TV, La Crosse; Frederica Freyberg, PBS Wisconsin, Madison; Dan Hagen, WJFW-TV, Rhinelander; Ken Harris, WGKB Radio, Milwaukee; Victor Jacobo, CBS 58/Telemundo Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and Michele McCormack, WFRV-TV, Green Bay.