The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending the federally protected right to an abortion. Here's what you need to know about the future of abortion in Wisconsin.
Can I still get an abortion in Wisconsin?
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three of the state's four abortion clinics, said it has suspended abortion services. However president Tanya Atkinson said Friday the group would help patients “access safe and legal abortion care” in other states and provide after-care support.
The other provider, Affiliated Medical Services, declined to comment Friday. A message on the organization’s website said the office would remain open “to answer questions, and to provide resources for out-of-state abortion clinics, travel support, and general questions, if we are forced to close."
That's largely because Wisconsin has a law, first passed in 1849, prohibiting doctors from providing abortions from the time of conception. There is an exception for when the mother's life is in danger but not for rape or incest. The law deactivated after the 1973 Roe decision. There's no consensus on whether the law has sprung back to life now that Roe is overturned, and that question will likely be answered in the courts. Still, without a clear answer, abortion providers are halting their operations for now.
There is no law against traveling to receive an abortion in neighboring states where it is still legal, like Illinois and Minnesota.
Can the existing ban be challenged?
The existing ban — complicated by a host of other laws passed in the years since the Roe v. Wade decision — is almost certain to face legal challenges that could play out in state courts for years to come.
“There is so much uncertainty and complexity about what the law regarding abortion is, I don’t see how there can be any enforcement without some kind of clarification by the courts,” said UW-Madison law school professor David Schwartz.
Schwartz said challenges could stem from a criminal case or more likely from a doctor or organization seeking guidance from the courts.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has indicated it could be challenged under a doctrine that allows long-dormant laws to lapse, though he did not say Friday how he intends to proceed.
What can the Legislature do?
The Legislature can pass new laws and amend old ones, but given the Legislature's current Republican majority and the legislative maps that all but ensure that majority for the next decade, it's highly unlikely the Legislature will pass robust pro-abortion measures anytime soon.
Still, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who is perhaps the Legislature's most powerful member, said he supports abortion ban exceptions for rape and incest. Those exceptions don't currently exist in Wisconsin's abortion ban first passed in 1849. Whether those exceptions will come to pass depend on whether they have the Republican members' support, which remains unclear.
What would the gubernatorial candidates do?
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has called on Congress to codify the right to abortion services, said Friday he would “never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite” has the right to make their own health care decisions. But Evers’ has few powers beyond his veto pen.
His Republican opponents, Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels, both voiced support for the Supreme Court ruling.
How would the ban be enforced?
Kaul has said he has no plans to enforce the state ban. Kaul said Friday his office was reviewing the decision and would provide more information next week “on how we intend to move forward.”
District attorneys in each of the state’s 72 counties would make decisions about whether to prosecute potential violations.
State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.